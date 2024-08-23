AvidXchange to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVDX), a leading provider of accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers, today announced that members of the management team will participate in the following investor conferences:



Deutsche Bank 2024 Technology Conference on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, in Dana Point, CA.



Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, in Nashville, TN. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 5:00 PM ET.



Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Thursday, September 12, 2024, in San Francisco, CA. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:50 AM ET.



Live webcasts of the presentations at the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference and the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference will be available on the Events page of the AvidXchange investor relations website at https://ir.avidxchange.com/ . Replays of the webcasts will also be available for a limited time.

About AvidXchange™

AvidXchange is a leading provider of accounts payable (“AP”) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers. AvidXchange’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for more than 8,000 businesses and it has made payments to more than 1,200,000 supplier customers of its buyers over the past five years. To learn more about how AvidXchange is transforming the way companies pay their bills, visit www.AvidXchange.com.

Investor Contact:

Subhaash Kumar

skumar1@avidxchange.com

813-760-2309

