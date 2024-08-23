Free Fishing Day This Labor Day Weekend

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that Labor Day weekend will kick off with the addition of a new Free Fishing Day in New York State for the 2024 season. The addition of the Saturday, August 31 Free Fishing Day, for a total of seven Free Fishing Days in 2024 in New York State, complements the Governor’s “Get Offline, Get Outside” initiative launched this summer to promote physical and mental health by encouraging kids and families to put down their phones and computers, take a break from social media and enjoy recreation and the outdoors.

“There is no better way to send off summer than adding fishing to your Labor Day weekend plans,” Governor Hochul said. “Reel in the beauty of New York’s extraordinary natural waterbodies and take advantage of this affordable opportunity to enjoy the holiday weekend with family and friends.”

During free fishing days, the fishing license requirement is waived for freshwater fishing on New York’s waters. The Free Fishing Days program began in 1991 to give people who might not fish a chance to try the rewarding sport of freshwater fishing at no cost, introduce people to a new hobby and encourage people to support conservation by purchasing a New York State fishing license.

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Interim Commissioner Sean Mahar said, “As summer winds down, it’s the perfect time to get outside, enjoy nature, and fish with family and friends. Fishing can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of age or ability, and I encourage both new and practiced anglers to use this bonus free fishing day to throw out a line and experience New York’s world-class fisheries.”

To help make fishing even more affordable, DEC has partnered with libraries across the state to provide a free fishing rod lending program. In addition to borrowing a book, library patrons can sign out a fishing rod. This program offers an opportunity for people to try fishing before purchasing their own gear. For more information and a list of participating libraries visit DEC’s website.

DEC also offers a host of resources for those interested in getting started in fishing. The I FISH NY Beginners’ Guide to Freshwater Fishing provides information on everything from rigging up a fishing rod to identifying catch and understanding fishing regulations. There’s also a video series on DEC’s YouTube channel that complements the Beginners’ Guide.

DEC's Places to Fish webpages are a reliable source of information when planning a fishing trip. DEC's official app, HuntFishNY, features “The Tackle Box.” Fishing regulations, boating access, and stocking information are all available within a map-based interface from the convenience of a smartphone. Anglers can also access their sporting license information. For those looking to fish the Great Lakes, DEC recently highlighted the Outstanding Great Lakes Fishing Opportunities.

During designated free fishing days, New York residents and non-residents are permitted to fish for free without a fishing license. Free fishing day participants are reminded that although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. In addition to Free Fishing Days, there are also “learn to fish” opportunities available through DEC-approved free fishing clinics. An event is being held today at the Great New York State Fair. For a list of scheduled events, visit DEC’s website.

DEC recently revamped its Angler Achievement Awards Program, which recognizes anglers that catch notable-size fish, including state records. The new and improved program broadens the list of eligible fish species an angler can enter for an award and now features a “Youth Angler” category and an online entry form where qualifying catches can be submitted from the convenience of a smartphone. All anglers who submit a qualifying catch will receive a species-specific sticker to proudly display on their tackle box, vehicle, etc. For official program rules, eligible species and associated minimum qualifying lengths, visit the Angler Achievement Awards webpage on DEC’s website.

Anglers are reminded that the New York State Department of Health (DOH) provides advice about what fish are safe to eat and how often. Visit DOH’s website to search by waterbody location.