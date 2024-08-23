Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,039 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,605 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee Joins Bipartisan Efforts to Protect Consumers from Unlawful Price Manipulation in the Rental Housing Market

Friday, August 23, 2024 | 12:40pm

NASHVILLE – Today, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined the United States Department of Justice and seven other states in a lawsuit against RealPage for violating federal antitrust law.

“My office has been looking at RealPage since 2023 following concerns about the company’s efforts to keep rents artificially high in cities across Tennessee,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “We’re glad to be part of this bipartisan effort to protect consumers and hold RealPage accountable.”

Joining Tennessee and the United States Department of Justice on this case are North Carolina, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington.

You can read the complaint here.

### 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Tennessee Joins Bipartisan Efforts to Protect Consumers from Unlawful Price Manipulation in the Rental Housing Market

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more