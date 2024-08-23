Tennessee Joins Bipartisan Efforts to Protect Consumers from Unlawful Price Manipulation in the Rental Housing Market

NASHVILLE – Today, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti joined the United States Department of Justice and seven other states in a lawsuit against RealPage for violating federal antitrust law.

“My office has been looking at RealPage since 2023 following concerns about the company’s efforts to keep rents artificially high in cities across Tennessee,” said Tennessee Attorney General Skrmetti. “We’re glad to be part of this bipartisan effort to protect consumers and hold RealPage accountable.”

Joining Tennessee and the United States Department of Justice on this case are North Carolina, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, Oregon, and Washington.

You can read the complaint here.

