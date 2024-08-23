Bitget to Recruit 3000 Builders by 2025 Encouraging Next-Gen Crypto Influencers

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company announced expanding its global recruitment initiative called Bitget Builders Program aimed at creating a network of global opinion leaders in the field of crypto. The program is aimed at accelerating Bitget’s growth momentum through responsible influencers and key opinion leaders (KOLs) around the world. The Bitget Builders program is designed to spark a chain reaction to crypto adoption, which will inject the next billion users into the crypto ecosystem.

As a part of this initiative, Bitget plans to recruit 3000 crypto influencers on top of the 5000 builders who have already embarked on a journey to change the financial landscape of the world. The recruitment program is not limited to any specific country, so applications for this program are invited from all over the world. Recently, LinkedIn founder predicted that 9 to 5 jobs will become obsolete by 2034 and self-driven professionals will earn more than permanent employees. With the belief that gig economy in crypto will bring a new route to financial independence for people in the space.

The recruitment will be done under three broad categories keeping in mind the active verticals in the crypto field. "Trading Builders" are pro-traders who are seasoned crypto investors and their role will be to guide the new entrants on registration process and execute their well-informed first trade with confidence. "Brand Builders" will play the role of brand custodians for Bitget and will be deployed for strategic content creation for crypto education, responsible trading and risk awareness. "Community Builders" will drive community engagement and create a tribe of individuals who breathe and live crypto.

“Crypto’s vast growth indicates its time to leverage our strength and expertise to accelerate adoption by creating micro-ecosystems across the globe. While the financial revolution is playing out, our global outreach program and the entire Bitget ecosystem will fuel this initiative to become an astounding success,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget.

In rewards, Bitget Trading Builders can receive up to 50% commission, exclusive event rewards, and product training. Brand Builders can receive rewards for promotional tasks, content creation subsidies, and platform resource support, while Community Builders can receive community management subsidies, activity subsidies, and growth incentives. Overall, every category of builders will be fairly rewarded and helping them gain knowledge, expertise and support to grow in crypto as per their field of expertise.

To register for the Bitget Builders program from your country, click here.

