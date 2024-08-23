Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,079 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,610 in the last 365 days.

Oregon Joins Federal Suit Against RealPage

Attorney General of Oregon, Ellen Rosenblum
Lawsuit Alleges Price-Fixing Cartel Harms Renters and Undercuts Fair Housing Market

Today Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum joined the US Department of Justice (“USDOJ”) in an antitrust enforcement action against RealPage Inc. (“RealPage”), filed in US District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, RealPage offers property management software services to help owners and managers of rental properties operate their rental communities. RealPage collects nonpublic, competitively sensitive data from its customers to train its pricing algorithms that then provide floor plan price recommendations and unit-level pricing recommendations.

“At a time when housing affordability is a top concern for Oregonians – and for countless Americans beyond our state’s borders – the issues of fairness and competition could not be more critical,” said Attorney General Rosenblum. “RealPage’s use of its AI pricing algorithm effectively acts as a hub for property managers and landlords to share confidential, competitively sensitive information and to engage in a pricing alignment scheme to avoid competition. It undermines a fair rental market and constitutes a violation of Oregon and federal antitrust laws (the Sherman Act).”

Pricing algorithms represent new technology and are rapidly spreading to other industries. The suit names specific geographic markets with RealPage subscription penetration exceeding 30 percent. Oregon has at least two such neighborhoods – Aloha/West Beaverton and Central Portland – totaling approximately 54,000 units.

The complaint focuses on RealPage’s actions and seeks to enjoin RealPage from continuing to engage in its anticompetitive practices. The complaint does not name property managers or owners as defendants and does not seek damages on behalf of tenants. Oregon and the USDOJ are joined by California, Colorado, Connecticut, Minnesota, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Washington.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Oregon Joins Federal Suit Against RealPage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more