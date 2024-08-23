TuneIn Ramps Up Division 1 College Football Coverage for the 2024-2025 Season

New conference alignments set the stage for bigger matchups – catch the action on TuneIn Premium

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TuneIn , the world’s leader in live audio, announced today expanded coverage of the 2024-2025 NCAA College Football Season. Kicking off on Aug. 24, TuneIn Premium listeners can stream live games from over 100 Division 1 NCAA programs, including 22 teams ranked in the AP's Top 25 College Football Poll. TuneIn also expanded its coverage of several new schools including BYU, UCF and ASU.



TuneIn has ramped up full regular season coverage through its extensive partnerships with Learfield, Playfly Sports, JMI Sports and Van Wagner, as well as several schools directly. These partnerships provide college football fans and TuneIn Premium listeners with the most comprehensive local game-day play-by-play coverage and weekly coaches shows.

“This is a historic year for college football with the realignment of conferences and expansion of the college football playoffs. New rivalries will kick off on the field at some of the biggest college football stadiums this fall,” said Kevin Straley, Chief Content Officer of TuneIn. “Wherever you are this fall, TuneIn Premium brings you closer to the action with live, local play-by-play coverage for both home and away games."

TuneIn is home to live sports from the top leagues and conferences with comprehensive access to local and national sports talk content. TuneIn Premium features the most in-depth sports coverage of any live-streaming audio service. Its sports lineup consists of live coverage of the biggest sporting events, from hockey and racing to college football and more, as well as access to live sports content from ESPN Radio.

TuneIn is available on more than 200 connected devices to allow listeners to easily access their favorite content from almost anywhere. To learn more about TuneIn and its full coverage of the 2024-2025 college football season, visit https://listen.tunein.com/cfbsocial .

About TuneIn:

TuneIn, the world’s leader in live audio, brings together live sports, news, music, audiobooks, podcasts and radio from around the globe, empowering listeners to ‘hear’ what they love wherever ‘here’ might be. With more than 75 million monthly active users and distribution across 200 platforms and connected devices, TuneIn is one of the most widely used streaming audio platforms in the world. TuneIn Premium subscribers get live NFL, NHL and college sports programming, exclusive access to commercial-free news from top networks like CNN, Fox News Radio, MSNBC, CNBC and Bloomberg and commercial-free music channels to fit any mood. For more information, please visit us at www.tunein.com or follow us on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.

