ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Spirit AeroSystems

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE: SPR) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA). Stockholders will receive $37.25 in shares of Boeing common stock for each share of Spirit AeroSystems stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $8.3 billion and is expected to close in mid-2025.



If you are a stockholder of Spirit AeroSystems and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/spr/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com , or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).

