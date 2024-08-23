Safety and Security in Focus: Gig Harbor's Commitment to Senior Care

Islandview Adult Family Home Islandview Adult Family Home another Picture Beyond Ride Medical Transportation Service Beyond Ride NEMT VAN Vehicle Another Image Beyond Ride Logo

GIG HARBOR, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gig Harbor is leading the way in ensuring the safety and security of its senior residents, demonstrating a strong commitment to high-quality senior care through its exceptional assisted living facilities. With a growing senior population, the city is dedicated to providing comprehensive support and services that meet the diverse needs of its elderly community. Islandview Adult Family Home stands out among Gig Harbor assisted living facilities for its unwavering dedication to round-the-clock care and compassion. With over 20 years of experience in supporting individuals with dementia and mental health needs, Islandview offers a nurturing environment that prioritizes personalized attention and empathetic understanding. This focus on quality care ensures residents lead fulfilling lives, supported by a team that respects their dignity and independence."The foundation of our philosophy at Islandview is that quality care leads to a quality life," said a spokesperson from Islandview Adult Family Home. "Our team goes beyond basic needs, engaging residents in activities that bring joy and laughter, enhancing their overall well-being."Gig Harbor has seen an impressive 85.83% population increase from 2000 to 2022, reaching an estimated 12,779 residents​ ( According To Neilsberg)​. This growth includes a significant number of seniors, underscoring the importance of facilities like Islandview that offer comprehensive and specialized care. The city boasts a median household income of $103,688 and an average household income of $140,110​ (According to Census Reporter &AreaVibes)​, reflecting the economic stability that supports these high standards of care.Adding to the robust senior care framework in Gig Harbor is Beyond Ride , the leaders of non-emergency medical transportation. Beyond Ride offers affordable and reliable transportation services, ensuring seniors have access to essential medical appointments and other critical destinations. Their commitment to affordability and reliability significantly alleviates transportation concerns for seniors and their families."Beyond Ride is committed to providing the most affordable and reliable non-emergency medical transportation in Gig Harbor," said a Beyond Ride representative. "Our service ensures that seniors can book a ride instantly at the most affordable price, significantly enhancing their independence and access to care."Together, Islandview Adult Family Home and Beyond Ride are setting a high standard for senior care and support in Gig Harbor. Their efforts ensure that the senior community can thrive in a safe, secure, and nurturing environment, reflecting the city's overall commitment to the well-being of its elderly residents.For more information on Islandview Adult Family Home, visit Islandview Adult Family Home.For more details about Beyond Ride’s transportation services, visit Beyond Ride https://maps.app.goo.gl/vLCHSYcNWBrL6W2U9

