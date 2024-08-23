One Dog One Bone's Bone Pools Serve Zoos, Animal Sanctuaries, and Rehabilitation Facilities Worldwide

Bengal Tiger Enjoying A Cool Dip In the Bone Pool by One Dog One Bone Anteater cooling off in his Bone pool Baboon looking for hidden treasure in the Bone Pool by One Dog One Bone

One Dog One Bone's durable Bone Pools are now enriching lives and aiding rehabilitation in zoos, sanctuaries, and animal care facilities globally.

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- One Dog One Bone, the pet products innovator known for its durable, large-scale dog pools, announces that its Bone Pools are now being used in zoos animal sanctuaries , and rehabilitation facilities around the globe. Originally designed for pets, these pools now provide comfort, enrichment, and therapeutic benefits to a wide range of animals in professional care environments.From Backyard to Global ConservationOne Dog One Bone’s Bone Pools have evolved from backyard fun to becoming a trusted tool for animal care professionals in respected zoos and sanctuaries. Whether helping big cats beat the heat or aiding in the rehabilitation of marine mammals, these pools offer a solution for keeping animals safe, healthy, and happy."Seeing our Bone Pools enrich the lives of animals in professional care settings is incredibly rewarding," said Raymond Palmer, Media Manager at One Dog One Bone. "What started as a fun backyard space for pets has grown into something far bigger, now helping animals from elephants to seals."The Global Reach of Bone PoolsFrom the U.S. to Europe and Asia, Bone Pools are making a difference in zoos, sanctuaries, rehabilitation centers, and animal hospitals . These facilities use Bone Pools as enrichment tools for large mammals like lions, tigers, and elephants, allowing them to cool off and engage in playful behaviors. Additionally, sanctuaries and hospitals caring for rescued and injured wildlife, including bears and primates, use Bone Pools as part of their daily care routines.Animal hospitals are finding Bone Pools effective in aquatic therapy and rehabilitation for various species. Whether helping dogs recover from surgery or offering marine mammals a controlled environment for exercise, Bone Pools provide a versatile tool for healing and recovery in a safe, therapeutic space.Enrichment and Rehabilitation BenefitsThe use of Bone Pools in these facilities offers several key benefits:Temperature Regulation: Large animals, especially in warmer climates, need effective ways to cool down. Bone Pools provide a safe, refreshing method to regulate body temperature.Aquatic Therapy: For injured or rehabilitating animals, aquatic therapy helps restore strength and mobility. The controlled water environment in Bone Pools allows exercise without excess pressure on injured limbs.Mental and Physical Enrichment: Enrichment is crucial in zoos and sanctuaries. Bone Pools offer a stimulating environment for animals to engage in natural behaviors like splashing and swimming, reducing stress and boredom in captivity.Durability and Safety: Constructed from High Molecular Weight Polyethylene (HMWPE), Bone Pools are designed to withstand large animals' wear and tear, ensuring both durability and safety.Trusted by Leading Animal Care ExpertsRenowned zoos, sanctuaries, and rehabilitation centers have adopted One Dog One Bone’s pools due to their quality and versatility. These institutions recognize the importance of providing environments that mimic natural behaviors, and Bone Pools play a critical role in this mission."Bone Pools have become a staple in our facility for both rehabilitation and daily enrichment," said a representative from a leading animal sanctuary in the U.S. "Their design allows us to offer aquatic therapy to injured animals while giving our residents a fun and safe way to cool off and engage in playful behaviors."Animal care specialists praise Bone Pools for their ease of use, durability, and ability to meet the diverse needs of species, from otters to big cats and bears.A Growing DemandThe increasing demand for Bone Pools in zoos, sanctuaries, and rehabilitation centers has led One Dog One Bone to scale up production and distribution. These institutions are placing larger orders to meet their animal populations' needs, with some facilities ordering multiple pools for different enclosures and species.As the use of Bone Pools grows, One Dog One Bone collaborates with animal behaviorists, veterinarians, and conservation experts to refine and adapt the design for more species. Customizable options, including larger sizes and specific features, are already in development.Expanding Our Commitment to Animal WelfareOne Dog One Bone started by creating fun, functional products for pets and has expanded its mission to include global animal welfare. By working closely with conservationists and animal care professionals, the company continues to innovate and provide products that enhance the quality of life for animals in captivity."Our goal is to be part of the solution in animal care and conservation," said Palmer. "We’re thrilled to see our products supporting the incredible work in zoos, sanctuaries, and rehabilitation facilities worldwide. This is just the beginning, and we’re committed to supporting animal welfare in any way we can."About One Dog One Bone: One Dog One Bone is a leading innovator in the pet products industry, specializing in durable products that enhance the lives of pets and animals in care environments. Founded with a mission to create unique outdoor products for dogs, One Dog One Bone has since expanded its offerings to include solutions for zoos, animal sanctuaries, and rehabilitation facilities worldwide.

