Author, Linda Allred, New Release Journey To Lasting Happiness Hits Amazon Best Seller Status

KNOXVILLE, TN, USA, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Celebrated author and transformative practitioner, Linda Allred, has once again captivated readers with her latest book, "Journey to Lasting Happiness," published by iMPACT® Publishing. Released on August 15th, 2024, this groundbreaking guide has reached a remarkable milestone by claiming a spot on Amazon’s #1 New Release in the Hypnosis Self-help category and has achieved an extraordinary milestone by achieving Amazon Best-Seller status.

Linda Allred, widely recognized as The Bad Habit/Belief Breaker, has long been a guiding light in personal development. Her expertise in harnessing the power of the subconscious mind and manifestation principles has empowered countless individuals to break free from limiting beliefs and realize their full potential.

"Journey to Lasting Happiness" introduces readers to a transformative five-step system designed to cultivate mental resilience, shed negative habits, and unlock sustained happiness. Through practical exercises, self-hypnosis techniques, and real-life success stories, Linda demonstrates how to reprogram the mind for lasting change. Backed by scientific evidence, this in-depth guide empowers readers to master their thoughts, reframe their inner dialogue, and embrace a life of health, prosperity, and joy.

Linda's journey as an author began with her debut work, "Answering The Call," which quickly soared to #1 Best-Seller status on Amazon in the categories of "Marketing" and "Marketing for Small Businesses." This inspiring narrative shared her personal journey from adversity to triumph, offering readers the tools to overcome obstacles and embrace their greatness.

Her subsequent bestseller, "Journey To The Stage," unveiled the secrets to commanding attention and unleashing the power of one's voice, further cementing her reputation as a transformative figure in the personal development space.

In "Journey to Lasting Happiness," Linda Allred brings over three decades of experience in Clinical Hypnotherapy and Counseling Psychology, seamlessly blending cutting-edge science, spirituality, and psychology to deliver remarkable, enduring results. Certified by the National Guild of Hypnotists and the International Medical and Dental Hypnotherapy Association, Linda’s holistic approach continues to empower individuals to achieve profound mindset shifts and live their best lives.

In addition to her books, Linda’s impact extends through her dynamic presentations, which have captivated audiences alongside renowned figures like Mark Victor Hansen, Lisa Sasevich, and Peter Diamandis. Her dedication to personal development has earned her prestigious accolades, including the Quilly™ Award in Hollywood, CA.

Linda is a Certified Accelerated Change Template (ACT™) Practitioner Expert, one of the select few in the USA certified in this transformative belief-change science. By integrating applied kinesiology (muscle testing,) Linda guides individuals toward happiness, health, and fulfillment.



