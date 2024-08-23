Minister Thembi Simelane: Retirement of Chief Justice R M M Zondo

Remarks at the ceremonial court sitting to mark the retirement of Chief Justice R M M Zondo by Ms Thembi Simelane, MP, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, 21 August 2024

Programme Director,

Speaker of our National Assembly, Honorable Thoko Didiza,

Our guest of honor and the outgoing Chief Justice, Ntate Raymond Zondo,

Our Incoming Chief Justice, Justice Mandisa Maya,

National Director for Public Prosecutions, Adv Shamila Batohi,

Esteemed members of the judiciary in your different roles and capacities,

Director General of the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development, Adv Mashabane,

Representatives of bodies representing legal practitioners. Esteemed ladies and gentlemen:

Good Morning

Yesterday evening at the gala dinner to this morning, I have listened to glowing praises from friends to colleagues, as they describe our outgoing Chief Justice. All of these were deserved praises to a man who gave his very best to our nation.

I will not attempt to add anything to the great tributes. All I am willing to say is that ‘Ntate Zondo ditheto dia o swanela’. You deserve all the glowing praises that have been pouring in.

So many words have been uttered to described what you have been and how you have been to the leadership of our judiciary.

Your colleague, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said that under your leadership, the judiciary was in safe hands, that you were scholarly in how you approached your work. He went further to say that you are a calm and level-headed leader who never acted impulsively.

I say with full confidence that this is the Zondo I came to know, and indeed the Zondo that so deservingly earned the respect of so many in our country and beyond.

Indeed, Chief Justice Zondo did not make an ordinary contribution to our judiciary and democracy, yours was an extraordinary commitment to the latter and spirit of our constitution.

I say without a fear of being contradicted when I say that:

You were faithful to the Republic of South Africa and her people, You upheld and protected our constitution,

You upheld and helped to entrench the human rights codified in our constitution, About you, I say with full confidence that in Zondo we had a Chief Justice who administered justice to all persons alike without fear, favour or prejudice, in accordance with the Constitution and the law.

You retire to the comfort of your family without having embarrassed them or your nation in any way or form because you took your oath of office seriously.

You knew and appreciated the fact that what is contained in section 6 of schedule two of our constitution is not just a conglomeration of fancy words.

The oath of office for judicial officers is not something to be remembered only when it is convenient to do so, only to be discarded when personal circumstances so requires.

As the Minister, I pray that the example you have set in this regard can be emulated across the board, particularly by our young aspiring judges.

Last night at the farewell dinner, I had the privilege of delivering a tribute on behalf of the President of the Republic of South Africa. President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa described our outgoing Chief Justice as a distinguished jurist and a dedicated champion of our democratic constitutional order.

The President went further to thank our outgoing Chief Justice for his selfless and courageous service to our nation. I add that we can never thank you and your family all for all the sacrifices you have had to endure working to make our democracy functional.

I am saying this because in truth, the history of South Africa is now, and will forever be divided into two chapters.

The Pre-Zondo Commission, as the first chapter, and The Post-Zondo Commission, as the second chapter.

The first chapter is a chapter that we must all work to close and never reopen. This is a chapter of state capture, corruption and fraud in the Public Sector.

It is a chapter of no-accountability and impunity.

It is a chapter of no-consequences for the looting of state resources.

The second chapter is a chapter built on the findings and recommendations from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

This is a chapter we must keep open, to learn everyday of what should never be repeated. Most importantly, this chapter provides a toolkit on how to deal with corruption, malfeasance and related tendencies.

This is a chapter to open the window for consequence management and close a curtain on the deplorable culture of impunity.

As we bid farewell to Chief Justice Zondo, we make a solemn commitment that the recommendations from the commission that took so much of his time and public resources will never have been in vain.

The recommendations of the Zondo Commission will be implemented without fear or favour. Justice will be done even if it means heavens must fall.

As you hang your robes as Chief Justice, we shall always be grateful of your commitment to enhance performance standards in the Judiciary and speeding up the delivery of judgments in our courts.

We can assure you Chief Justice that the ideas you have shared and the tasks that are still underway will continue. As the saying goes, Judges do not retire and therefore you should not be surprised when we soon come knocking to source your wisdom.

We have no doubt that you will continue to be available and be of service to the nation as you have during your active years in service.

Under your unwavering stewardship, the Judiciary has continued with the strides to vigorously protect its independence and proved itself to be a reliable guardian of the Constitution.

The South African Judiciary remains a bulwark of democracy.

Chief Justice Zondo, the South African nation owes you a huge debt of gratitude for your unquestionable fidelity to our constitution and our democracy.

We applaud you Chief Justice for your selfless dedication to the people of South Africa.

In conclusion, I also take this opportunity to thank your beloved wife, Mrs Sithembile Nomalungelo Zondo and the rest of your family for having allowed you to serve our nation.

As you bow out, we wish you the very best and I know you are looking forward to spending quality time with them.

Once again, we will never let your sacrifices to have been in vain. When we see you somewhere outside the courtroom, we will point and say, ‘there is a man who did his job well, he served his nation with distinction and he was not vainglorious’.

I thank you.