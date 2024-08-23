Governor Newsom awards more than $789 million to build thousands of sustainable homes for Californians

The funding will build 2,483 new, rent-restricted homes as part of 24 different affordable housing projects, with more than two-thirds of homes dedicated to lower-income communities.



Projects receiving these awards are located in 20 communities across the state including the cities of Berkeley, El Cerrito, Healdsburg, Hemet, Inglewood, King City, Livingston, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Oceanside, Oxnard, Red Bluff, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, Walnut Creek, and the county of Los Angeles.



The funding is the eighth and third-largest round of grant awards for the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities (AHSC) program, which funds housing and transportation projects close to jobs, schools, and other daily destinations to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) in the state. Through all eight rounds, AHSC investments will total $3.8 billion.

“These investments not only address the urgent need for affordable housing that is integrated with critical infrastructure in a holistic approach to development. but also contribute significantly to our fight against climate change by reducing greenhouse gas emissions in our most vulnerable communities,” said Governor’s Office of Land Use and Climate Innovation Director Sam Assefa. “By integrating sustainable transportation with affordable housing, we are creating healthier, more resilient neighborhoods where all Californians can thrive.”

In addition to creating housing, these 24 projects will also support the purchase of 52 new zero-emission transit vehicles, installation of approximately 100 new bus shelters, construction of approximately 60 miles of bikeways, as well as repair and construction of more than 60 miles of sidewalks to create safe, accessible walkways.

The AHSC Program is administered by SGC and implemented by the California Department of Housing and Community Development. It is part of California Climate Investments, a statewide program that puts billions of Cap-and-Trade dollars to work reducing GHG emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment–particularly in disadvantaged communities. The Cap-and-Trade program also creates a financial incentive for industries to invest in clean technologies and develop innovative ways to reduce pollution. California Climate Investments projects include affordable housing, renewable energy, public transportation, zero-emission vehicles, environmental restoration, more sustainable agriculture, recycling, and much more.