Flagstaff Vet Gives Back through Navajo Nation Equine Clinic

Providing physical exams, vaccinations, and services for 55 horses

FLAGSTAFF, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Continental Animal Wellness Center (CAWC) partnered with local vets, farriers, and Animal Protection New Mexico to host a Navajo Nation clinic supporting the local equine community.Four Flagstaff vets, two local farriers, and three support staff participated in the recent community event to provide physical exams, vaccinations, health clearances, oral exams and floats, castrations, and hoof trims for horses on the Navajo Nation Reservation. In total the group provided services for 55 horses in one day.Alicia Bruchman, a DVM at CAWC, shared, "This trip was a highlight of my year, and I know my colleagues felt the same! There was such an excited energy during the clinic. All the horse owners were asking great questions and wanted to better understand how to care for their horses. Everyone was so kind and thankful for the work, and our whole team had big cheesy smiles plastered on their faces the whole time."This event is just one way the vet clinic gives back to the Flagstaff community and their neighbors. It also demonstrates their core values of being passionate about serving their community and collaborating with others.Dr. Bruchman continued, "One of the best parts of this clinic was stepping back and watching this "team" come together to work seamlessly together as if we had done it before. It really brought the Flagstaff equine veterinary and farrier community together to work for a common goal, and it was so amazing to see!"The vet clinic plans to continue to provide a Flagstaff-driven Navajo Nation clinic twice yearly and encourages people to make donations through Animal Protection New Mexico. For more infomration about CAWC visit www.mycawc.com or stop by their open house event on September 7.About Continental Animal Wellness CenterContinental Animal Wellness Center (CAWC) is a Flagstaff vet that offers comprehensive services for horses, farm animals, house pets, and exotic pets. Visit their website at www.mycawc.com to learn more about CAWC and the services that they offer, or stop by their open house event on September 7th from 10 AM - 12 PM.About Animal Protection New MexicoAnimal Protection New Mexico is a statewide nonprofit that protects animals by creating social change through programs and services like the Community Clinic to protect animals and strengthen communities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.