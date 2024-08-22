NHS England statement on Alzheimer’s treatment lecanemab: Thursday 22 August 2024

In response to the MHRA and NICE decisions on lecanemab, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “The NHS now awaits a final decision from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence that will look at the clinical benefits and cost-effectiveness of lecanemab and determine if it should be routinely offered by the NHS in England.

“Lecanemab is the first disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease with a market approval in the UK, and to ensure the health system is prepared for future advances in treatments, a dedicated NHS team is also looking ahead to 27 other drugs which are currently in advanced clinical trials that could be potentially approved by 2030.”

