NHS England statement on Alzheimer’s treatment lecanemab: Thursday 22 August 2024
In response to the MHRA and NICE decisions on lecanemab, Professor Sir Stephen Powis, NHS National Medical Director, said: “The NHS now awaits a final decision from the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence that will look at the clinical benefits and cost-effectiveness of lecanemab and determine if it should be routinely offered by the NHS in England.
“Lecanemab is the first disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer’s disease with a market approval in the UK, and to ensure the health system is prepared for future advances in treatments, a dedicated NHS team is also looking ahead to 27 other drugs which are currently in advanced clinical trials that could be potentially approved by 2030.”
For background
- NHS England has a dedicated national team in place to plan for the roll out of a new class of disease modifying treatments for Alzheimer’s disease – they first need to be approved by the MHRA and NICE which have to assess the safety and clinical and cost effectiveness of the treatment
- If anyone is concerned about having signs and symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, they should speak to their GP
- There’s currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but medicines are available that can help relieve some of the symptoms
- There are also things people can do to reduce their risk or delay the onset of dementia, such as stopping smoking, cutting down on alcohol, eating a healthy, balanced diet and staying physically fit and mentally active.
