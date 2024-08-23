Innovative Solutions and Increasing Medical Knowledge Driving the Growth of Pediatric Tube Feeding Market Says Future Market Insights, inc.

In the USA, the Pediatric Tube Feeding market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% by 2024 and exceed USD 442.7 million by 2034. High rates of preterm births, birth defects, and chronic conditions highlight the need for ongoing research, health policy development, and responsible use of advanced medical technologies to ensure the well-being of newborns and infants.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pediatric tube feeding sales are projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2024 to 2034, reaching an estimated USD 2,342.6 million by 2034, up from USD 1,670.1 million in 2024.



The impact of pediatric tube feeding has been a critical factor for various healthcare industries. The rapid surge in tube feeding has really gained its pace in recent years through increasing awareness about the advantages of adequate nutrition for children with life-long and complicated medical conditions. A highlight shifting trend toward specialized formulae blended with varied vitamins, minerals, and organic or vegan ingredients. These are encouraging key market players to support new product breadths.

Key manufacturers in the market become oriented to innovative tube feeding solutions for children in relation to their dietary preferences and medical needs, for example, innovation in the bolus feeding system's way of delivery. It gives a more convenient and natural way to deliver formula to children.

Companies are also investing their money in enhancing production capacities to satisfy the increased demand for pediatric tube feeding products all over the globe. In that regard, the market for pediatric tube feeding is growing fast due to the increasing awareness of medical conditions in recent years. Innovation has been the watchword for leading players in developing new products and technologies that meet changing customer needs.

Key Takeaways from Pediatric Tube Feeding Market Study

To ensure proper tube-feeding management and patient safety at home, manufacturers of pediatric tube-feeding products are concentrating more on educating and supporting the parents. The leading manufacturer, Abbott Nutrition, along with Nestle, developed a platform that would help in teaching and guiding parents and healthcare professionals about pediatric nutrition and tube feeding. Even governments of various countries like the U.S., EU, Australia, and Canada are compelling training to caregivers for home-based tube feeding to enhance knowledge and ensure the safety of the patients.

The Bolus feeding method is popular and is also referred to as delivering food at regular intervals through a syringe or with the help of a pump because it is easy to administer. It resembles the procedure of natural eating habits. Nestle came up with a new cap-based feeding system in 2021, which would enable formula administration conveniently and safely without the requirement of a syringe or pump. This collapsible bottle with the specialized cap directly attaches to the feeding tube and thereby enables direct delivery from the formula bottle to the feeding tube. Hence, this reduces feed administration time and the chances of contamination, since no equipment is reused.

Presently, there is an advanced level of demand for specialized pediatric formulas for tube feeding considering varied dietary preferences and medical needs. A current trend encompasses vegan and organic tube feeding formula options for children. Key nutrition companies have ventured into preparing plant-based and organic formula models in pediatric patients by making use of alternative sources of nutrition in light of vegan and organic processes.

“It is anticipated that the market for pediatric tube feeding is well-positioned to grow with advancements in medical understanding, new methods of delivery, and demands for dietary options for pediatric patients with specialized dietary needs. Companies need to concentrate on developing new delivery systems, product line extensions, and conducting research for better safety and effectiveness in pediatric tube feeding methods. Staying ahead of these trends will better position companies for successful operations in this growing market says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Access the Full Report on Pediatric Tube Feeding Market Trends and Projections Now! https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/pediatric-tube-feeding-market

Who’s Winning

The reason behind the growth of the pediatric tube feeding market is growing at a great pace is prevalence of chronic diseases and associated conditions has been rising, thereby generating the need for specialized nutrition. Companies have been moving toward the development of disease-specific and specialized formulas to meet the special nutritional requirements of pediatric patients. This trend is driven by the rising incidence of malnutrition and the need for precise nutritional support in various medical conditions like cancer, neurology, and critical care. Further, developments in medical technologies open up new centers of products and innovations in tube feeding formulas, which companies can build upon to draw a competitive advantage. Furthermore, the strides made in creating awareness among healthcare professionals and parents about the advantages of tube feeding for pediatric patients would increase the adoption rate of tube feeding formula across developed countries. Some of the top players in the market are Abbott Laboratories, Nestle Health Science, Kate Farms, Mead Johnson, Nutricia, Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Real Food Blends, and Functional Formularies.

Get Valuable Insights into Pediatric Tube Feeding Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the Pediatric Tube Feeding Market, presenting historical demand data (2019-2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024-2034. The study divulges compelling insights on the Pediatric Tube Feeding market based on Formula type (Standard, Peptide-Based, Elemental/amino-acid based, Specialty, Blenderized), by Feeding method (Bolus, Intermittent, Continuous), by Form (Liquid and Powder), by Specific needs (Impaired-GI tolerant formula, Milk-protein free formula, Common allergen-free formula), by Dietary Preference (Vegan and Organic), by Age (Infant, Toddlers, Children, Teenagers), and by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Retail) across seven major regions.

Authored by:

Nandini Roy Choudhury (Client Partner for Food & Beverages at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has 7+ years of management consulting experience. She advises industry leaders and explores off-the-eye opportunities and challenges. She puts processes and operating models in place to support their business objectives.

She has exceptional analytical skills and often brings thought leadership to the table.

Nandini has vast functional expertise in key niches, including but not limited to food ingredients, nutrition & health solutions, animal nutrition, and marine nutrients. She is also well-versed in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, retail, and chemical sectors, where she advises market participants to develop methodologies and strategies that deliver results.

Her core expertise lies in corporate growth strategy, sales and marketing effectiveness, acquisitions and post-merger integration and cost reduction. Nandini has an MBA in Finance from MIT School of Business. She also holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering from Nagpur University, India.

Nandini has authored several publications, and quoted in journals including Beverage Industry, Bloomberg, and Wine Industry Advisor.

Explore FMI’s related ongoing Coverage in Food and Beverage Domain:

The global tube feeding formula market size is expected to hit USD 5,245.8 million by the end of 2023 and grow at a 6.9% CAGR, reaching USD 10,211.7 million by 2033.

The global baby food market size is estimated to reach USD 84 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%, reaching USD 137 billion by 2034.

Global infant formula sales are projected to grow from USD 50,126 million in 2024 to USD 115,326 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 8.7%.

The BRIC organic baby food market size is expected to reach USD 5.5 billion in 2023 and grow at a CAGR of 16.1%, reaching USD 24.5 billion by 2033.

The demand for feed premix market is projected to reach USD 8.8 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 3.3%, leading to an estimated USD 12 billion by 2034.

The demand for children's health supplement market is projected to reach USD 2,520.1 million in 2024 and USD 3,985.4 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 4.7%.

The demand for prenatal vitamin supplement market, valued at USD 589.6 million in 2024, is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% and reach USD 1,542.4 million by 2034.

The global dietary supplement market size is expected to reach USD 74.3 billion by the end of 2024 and grow to USD 170.1 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 9.5%.

The immune health supplements market size, valued at USD 25,456.2 million in 2023, is projected to grow to USD 63,457.4 million by 2033, with a CAGR of 10.4%.

The demand for Vitamin Premix market is expected to grow from USD 1,389.9 million in 2024 to USD 2,971.0 million by 2034, with a CAGR of 7.9%.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact FMI:

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs | YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.