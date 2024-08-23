G20 Interfaith Forum Concludes in Brasilia with Strong Commitment to Inclusive Global Solutions

G20 Interfaith Forum G20 Social

BRASILIA, DISTRITO FEDERAL, BRAZIL, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The G20 Interfaith Forum 2024 concluded today after three days of intensive dialogue and collaboration, bringing together attendees from 63 countries representing a multitude of religions, faiths, and viewpoints. The final day saw a morning of diverse panel discussions, followed by addresses from key Brazilian ministers and reflections from IF20 partners and organizers.The forum has been hailed as historic in its level of government involvement and commitment to inclusive dialogue. This was evident in the participation of high-level government officials, including Minister Silvio Almeida, Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Brazil. Addressing the forum's focus on integrating religious perspectives with human rights and policy-making, Minister Almeida emphasized, "The exercise of faith has no incompatibility with human rights. If there are small differences, they can be overcome by the basic desire to be better than we were before, to care for one another, and to love."Gustavo Westmann, Head of the Special Advisory Office for International Affairs of the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic of Brazil and G20 Social Coordinator, highlighted the forum's unique position among groups striving to influence the G20:"I’ve been working with engagement groups, actors, and stakeholders who are trying to have an influence on the G20, and this gathering is by far the most diverse not only in terms of religion, race, differing viewpoints, and background, but also in terms of nationality and the inclusion of non-Brazilian foreigners,” Westmann said. “This group is the ‘face’ of a lot of things that the G20 Presidency is trying to push forward.”The forum's engagement with the G20 process will continue through the G20 Social initiative, a new platform established by the Brazil G20 Presidency aimed at increasing civil society participation in G20 deliberations. The forum organizers plan to refine their recommendations through a series of five webinars, aiming to present finalized documents at the G20 Social Meetings in November. This approach will allow for broader feedback from civil society and potentially increase the impact of religious voices in shaping global policies.Looking ahead, the forum announced five key recommendations that will form the basis of their engagement with the G20:1. Realizing the Brazilian Presidency's initiative to end hunger, leveraging the deep conviction and worldwide action forces of religious communities on this topic.2. Advocating for policy changes in debt, taxes, and climate finance to enable governments to fight poverty and address inequality, with a focus on the Jubilee year of 2025.3. Addressing the climate crisis by incorporating indigenous insights, challenges, and wisdom from Amazon countries into the global conversation.4. Promoting peace-building through cross-cultural religious literacy, ethics education, social cohesion, and education, showcasing successful model programs.5. Combating modern slavery and human trafficking through a new official G20 working group that distills action points, allocates resources, and drives action.Khushwant Singh, head of the PaRD Secretariat, reflected on the collaborative spirit of the forum:"We've really tried to implement the motto of not leaving anyone behind in the organization of this conference, and the government of Brazil hasn't left us behind either. They've been very attentive, very supportive, and very willing to work with us."As the G20 Interfaith Forum concludes, participants leave with a renewed commitment to fostering dialogue, promoting inclusivity, and working towards concrete solutions to global challenges personally and in their communities. The forum's outcomes are hoped to play a significant role in shaping discussions at the upcoming G20 Social Meetings in November and the G20 Summit beyond.For more information about the G20 Interfaith Forum and to participate in upcoming webinars, please visit www.g20interfaith.org

