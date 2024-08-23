Automotive Ultrasonic Technologies Market Demand will reach a value of $2.70 billion by the year 2028 at a CAGR of 8.5%

Automotive Ultrasonic Technologies Market

By application, the blind spot detection segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Surge in concerns related to parking across the globe and increase in demand for internet of things (IoT) fuel the growth of the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in concerns related to parking across the globe, rise in demand for internet of things (IoT), and surge in need for safety features in automotive propel the growth of the global 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐔𝐥𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭. However, high implementation cost & configuration complexities and low rate of penetration in developing countries impede the market growth. However, rise in investments in building driverless vehicles and technological advancements in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) pave the way for new opportunities in the coming years.

Ultrasonic technology designed for automobiles are used to provide numerous safety features such as blind spot detection, parking assistance, lane departure warning system as well as several other features, which are offered by advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). With increased technological development related to the automotive industry, there has been an increased demand for vehicles, which are equipped with numerous safety features that support growth of the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market.

Based on application, the park assist segment garnered the major share in 2020, generating nearly half of the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market size, owing to the fact that the system uses numerous sensors to determine the approximate distance between two parked vehicles. At the same time, the blind spot detection segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.1% from 2021 to 2028. This is because a blind spot detection system uses sensors to detect the objects not visible to the driver.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞

𝐕𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐎, 𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐀𝐆, 𝐀𝐈𝐒𝐈𝐍 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐌𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐂𝐨., 𝐋𝐭𝐝., 𝐄𝐥𝐦𝐨𝐬 𝐒𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐄, 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐒𝐎 𝐂𝐎𝐑𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐀𝐓𝐈𝐎𝐍, 𝐌𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐚 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐜., 𝐓𝐃𝐊 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐇𝐘𝐔𝐍𝐃𝐀𝐈 𝐌𝐎𝐁𝐈𝐒, 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇

Factors such as increased parking concerns across the globe, growth in demand for internet of things (IoT)-based technology, and high demand for safety features provide lucrative opportunities for growth of the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market. Moreover, factors such as high implementation cost & configuration complexity and low rate of penetration in developing regions hamper growth of the market. However, rise in investments on building driverless vehicles and technological advancements in advanced driver assistance system are factors that are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities, which supplements growth of the global automotive ultrasonic technologies market.

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

Based on region, Europe contributed to the highest share in 2020, garnering nearly one-third of the total market, and is expected to retain its dominance in terms of revenue by the end of 2028. Simultaneously, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 11.0% throughout the forecast period, due to increased income of the individuals followed by rising demand for luxury vehicles in this province.

The global automotive ultrasonic technologies market report has been segmented into type, application, vehicle type, and region. Moreover, by type, the global market has been bifurcated into proximity detection and range measurement. By application, it is segmented into park assist and blind spot detection. The vehicle type segment includes passenger cars, light commercial vehicles, heavy commercial vehicles, and electric vehicles. In addition, on the basis of region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on type, the proximity detection segment contributed to the highest share in 2020, generating more than half of the total share, and is estimated to dominate during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is also projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2021 to 2028, due to the fact that ultrasonic sensors can detect both metallic and nonmetallic targets and has good stability too.

