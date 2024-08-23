The Evoluon by M plus R Interior Architecture Wins Silver in A' Interior Design Awards

The Evoluon

Innovative Interior Design for Iconic Eindhoven Monument Recognized with Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced M plus R Interior Architecture as a Silver winner for their exceptional work on The Evoluon, a museum in Eindhoven. This prestigious accolade highlights the significance of the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category within the industry, celebrating designs that demonstrate innovation, functionality, and aesthetic appeal.The Evoluon's award-winning interior design showcases the relevance of sustainable and circular design practices in contemporary public spaces. By rejuvenating this iconic monument with a fresh, blue-hued aesthetic, M plus R Interior Architecture has created a space that resonates with both the building's rich history and the modern needs of its users, setting a new standard for the industry.The design's strengths lie in its seamless blend of old and new, with the original architecture beautifully complemented by the bold, blue elements of the new interior. Sustainable and reusable materials, such as biobased products, have been used throughout, ensuring the design's longevity and environmental consciousness. The carefully curated furniture, sourced from well-known Eindhoven designers, adds a unique local touch to the space.This recognition from the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award serves as a testament to M plus R Interior Architecture's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. It is expected to inspire future projects within the firm and beyond, encouraging the industry to embrace innovative, sustainable design practices that prioritize user experience and cultural heritage.The Evoluon was brought to life by a talented team of professionals, including architect Hans Maréchal, interior architects Emy Liebregts and Eva Neijens, design manager Anuschka Maréchal, and technical designer Marcel Visser, all working under the creative direction of M plus R Interior Architecture.Interested parties may learn more about this award-winning design at:About M plus R Interior ArchitectureM plus R Interior Architecture is a Netherlands-based firm renowned for creating sustainable, iconic interiors that stand the test of time. With a focus on public spaces such as theaters, airports, libraries, and innovative work environments, M plus R Interior Architecture prioritizes quality, sustainability, and circularity in all their designs. By engaging stakeholders and users throughout the design process, they ensure each project tells a cohesive story, seamlessly integrating interior and exterior elements.About Next NatureNext Nature is a global network of makers, thinkers, educators, and supporters exploring the fusion of nature and technology. Based at the Evoluon in Eindhoven, Next Nature takes a forward-looking approach to the concept of nature, embracing the potential of technological advancements to create a sustainable future. Through publications, events, and traveling exhibitions, Next Nature stimulates discussion on how we can dream, build, and live in the next nature.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the field of Interior Space and Exhibition Design. Winning designs are selected based on criteria such as innovative use of space, material selection, functionality, color scheme mastery, lighting design, sustainability, cultural relevance, and aesthetic appeal. The award acknowledges the designer's exceptional skill and contribution to advancing industry standards and practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award is a prestigious international competition that promotes excellence in interior design. Welcoming entries from visionaries, leading agencies, innovative companies, and influential brands, the award offers a platform to showcase creativity and gain global recognition. Through a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to recognize and celebrate pioneering designs that positively impact society, ultimately contributing to creating a better world through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

