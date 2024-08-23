Iot in Transportation Market Size, Trends, Analysis by Top Key Players and Forecast, 2021-2030

IoT in Transportation Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IoT in transportation market size was valued at $83.25 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $495.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 19.9% from 2021 to 2030.

The rail segment is expected to experience significant growth in coming years as it reduced cost of sensors and enhanced robustness of IoT devices helped in implementation on great levels.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2484

Internet of Things (IoT) is a network of physical equipment and vehicles that provides solutions to a variety of industries, including automotive, transportation, electronics, insurance, manufacturing, aerospace & military, and retail. It uses device interconnectivity to control or sense objects remotely. In transportation, IoT is employed in fields such as traffic congestion control, automobile telematics, and reservation, toll & ticketing systems, security and surveillance systems, and remote monitoring.

Furthermore, key factor that drives the market size includes enhanced internet penetration and decreased cost of powerful sensors & controllers drive growth of the market. In addition, growth in information, communication, and technology (ICT) fuels growth of the market. However, poor internet infrastructure in developing nations is expected to impede the market growth. Furthermore, adoption of cloud computing and analytics is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for IoT in transportation market analysis.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2484

On the basis of region, the IoT in transportation industry was dominated by North America in 2020, owing to growth in demand for real-time weather management and increase in demand for performance optimization. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness growth at the highest rate, owing to high population base and presence of catastrophe-prone regions in countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia.

Key players operating in the global IoT in transportation industry include Alcatel-Lucent, AT&T Inc., Garmin International Inc., IBM Corp., Denso Corp., Thales Group, General Electric, Verizon Communications Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., and TomTom N.V. These companies have adopted several strategies such as product launches, partnerships, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and joint ventures to strengthen their foothold in the global IoT in transportation market.

Trending Reports:

AI in Oil and Gas Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A17000

Korea Call Center AI Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13672

AI in Cybersecurity Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A185408

AI Trust, Risk and Security Management Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A97526

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.