Bioactive Ingredients Global Market 2024 To Reach $66.19 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.9%

Bioactive Ingredients Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global bioactive ingredients market has shown impressive growth, increasing from $45.28 billion in 2023 to $48.8 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8%. This growth has been fueled by rising health consciousness, the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, an expanding aging population, and a growing demand for natural products. The market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $66.19 billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 7.9%. Key drivers of this future growth include a focus on immune health, a rising demand for plant-based products, and the expansion of the beauty and cosmetics industry.

Organic and Natural Ingredient Adoption Fuels Growth in Bioactive Ingredients Market

The increasing adoption of organic and natural ingredients is anticipated to drive the bioactive ingredients market's growth in the coming years. These ingredients, derived from nature and free from synthetic chemicals or genetically modified organisms (GMOs), have gained popularity among health-conscious consumers. The surge in demand for organic products underscores this trend. For instance, The Soil Association Certification's Organic Market Report 2023 highlighted that the UK's organic market reached a record value of £3.1 billion in 2022, with a 1.6% increase in sales. This growing preference for organic and natural ingredients is expected to continue propelling the market forward.

Bioactive Ingredients Market Major Players and Market Trends

Prominent companies in the bioactive ingredients market include Sabinsa Corporation, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), BASF SE, and Cargill Incorporated. These companies are focusing on expanding their product portfolios and innovating to meet the growing demand for natural and functional ingredients. In a strategic move, Société La Biochimie Appliquée SA (Solabia) acquired a majority stake in BioActor, a Netherlands-based developer of natural and bioactive ingredients. This acquisition, completed in January 2023, aims to enhance Solabia's nutrition segment and strengthen its position in the rapidly expanding market.

Bioactive Ingredients Market Segments:

• Product: Fiber, Vitamins, Omega 3 PUFA, Plant Extracts, Minerals, Carotenoids And Antioxidants, Probiotics, Other Products

• Source: Plant, Animal, Microbial

• Application: Functional Food And Beverage, Dietary Supplements, Clinical Nutrition, Personal Care, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America held the largest share of the bioactive ingredients market in 2023, driven by strong consumer demand for health and wellness products. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, fueled by increasing health awareness, rising disposable incomes, and expanding middle-class populations.

