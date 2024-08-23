Esports Market Poised for Explosive Growth: by 2030 at 17.5% CAGR

Esports Market

The smartphone segment is expected to witness the highest growth in the upcoming years.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report, the global Esports market is expected to garner $4,758.99 million by 2030. The market accounted for $942.34 billion in 2020 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2021 to 2030.

The global Esports market is attributed to the increasing of e-sports and the rising inclination of people toward video games. Moreover, the increasing number of tournaments & events is expected to create massive investment opportunities for the market in the future. However, the rising online threats such as gambling and the lack of standardization in online gaming events may hamper the market’s growth.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A14210

By component, the platform segment generated the largest market share in 2020, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global Esports industry. This is mainly due to the rising adoption of Esports among emerging as well as developed nations to attain a strategic and competitive advantage over their competitors. However, the services segment is predicted to manifest the highest CAGR of 18.6% from 2021 to 2030, due to the increasing preference for online gaming.

Based on streaming type, the on-demand segment held the highest market share in 2020, generating three-fifths of the global Esports market. This is mainly because of several benefits offered by streaming-type segments such as high-end quality gaming, top security of gaming ID, easy customization, and others. On the other hand, the live segment is predicted to showcase the fastest CAGR of 19.5% during the estimated period from 2021 to 2030, owing to the growing adoption of real-time streaming of Esports.

Regionally, the Asia-Pacific region, followed by North America generated the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global Esports industry. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to maintain its dominance, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2021 to 2030. This is mainly due to the continuous technological advancements and the rapid development in the gaming industry.

For Report Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A14210

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the domianting region during the forecast period, owing to strong technological growth along with the ongoing development in the gaming sector, which drives organizations to invest heavily in Esports to sustain growth and improve productivity of online gaming service provider. In addition, factors such as moderately high internet penetration, ongoing improvements in broadband infrastructure, major shift toward digital transformation, rise in cloud deployment and technological advancement in online gaming service provider and ongoing modernization of online gaming such as virtual gaming event drive heavy investment in Esports in emerging economies. Furthermore, key players in Asia-Pacific are focusing on enhancing their operations and increasing their overall efficiency to stay competitive in the market, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market during the Esports market forecast period.

Leading market players:

Nintendo

CJ Corporation

Activision Blizzard, Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

FACEIT

Electronic Arts

Modern Times Group

Gameloft SE

Kabam

Gfinity

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A14210

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Wi

Toll-Free: 1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300n Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-855-550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on: LinkedIn Twitter

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.