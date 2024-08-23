House Symbiosis by Direction Architects Wins Silver in A' Architecture Awards

House Symbiosis

Innovative double residency design recognized for fostering familial bonds while preserving privacy

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of architecture design, has announced House Symbiosis by Direction Architects as the Silver winner in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. This esteemed recognition highlights the significance of House Symbiosis as an outstanding example of architectural excellence within the industry.House Symbiosis addresses the evolving needs of contemporary living, offering a thoughtful balance between communal and individual spaces for two sibling families. The design's relevance lies in its innovative approach to fostering close familial bonds while maintaining privacy, aligning with current trends and demands in the architecture industry. This recognition underscores the practical benefits of House Symbiosis for users and stakeholders, emphasizing its utility and innovation.The award-winning design stands out for its strategic use of geometry, spatial orientation, facades, and volumetric massing to navigate the delicate equilibrium between privacy and socialization. The volumetric displacement of facades generates balconies and cantilevers, carefully limiting visual contact between interiors and creating secluded outdoor spaces. A sculptural ribbon-like geometry on the front inner facade adds a dynamic element, creating the impression of a moving structure.The Silver A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award serves as a motivation for Direction Architects to continue pushing the boundaries of design excellence and innovation. This recognition has the potential to inspire future projects and directions within the firm, fostering further exploration and creativity in the field of architecture.House Symbiosis was designed by Direction Architects, with Architect Designer John Kanakas and Architect Engineer Kostas Christopoulos playing key roles in the project.Interested parties may learn more at:About Direction ArchitectsDirection Architects is an international Architecture & Design practice founded by John Kanakas, a Greek-British Architect with extensive experience working at renowned firms such as Zaha Hadid Architects and Foster + Partners. The firm, operating between Athens and London, approaches each project with a strong formalistic sensibility, creating unique experiential spaces that vary in program and scale. Direction Architects' work operates at the intersection of architecture and philosophy while maintaining a strong social character.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Recipients are acknowledged for their significant contributions to advancing industry standards and practices through their highly functional and aesthetically appealing creations. The rigorous selection process, involving blind peer review by an expert jury panel based on pre-established evaluation criteria, ensures that Silver A' Design Award winners represent the forefront of architectural design excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an esteemed international juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior architecture, products, and projects since 2008. With a mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design, the A' Design Award motivates designers and brands across all industries and countries to develop innovative solutions that positively impact society. By celebrating remarkable achievements and showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement in the field of architecture and beyond.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

