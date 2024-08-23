Global Carbon Fiber Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Carbon Fiber Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global carbon fiber market has demonstrated strong growth, with an increase from $4.69 billion in 2023 to $5.13 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The market is anticipated to reach $7.16 billion by 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%, driven by factors including aerospace and defense demand, automotive industry advancements, and growth in renewable energy sectors.

Carbon Fiber Market Set To Soar With Growing Automotive Industry

The expanding automotive industry is a major driver for the carbon fiber market. Carbon fiber's lightweight and high-strength properties are crucial in manufacturing vehicle components that enhance performance and fuel efficiency. According to Asia Automotive Analysis, South Korea’s automobile production in 2022 increased by 8.5% to 3,756,491 units, reflecting the sector's growth and the rising demand for carbon fiber components.

Key Players and Market Trends

Leading companies in the carbon fiber market include Toray Industries Inc., Solvay S.A., and Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber and Composites Inc., among others. These players are focusing on technological innovations and strategic partnerships to advance their market positions.

Market Segmentation

The carbon fiber market is segmented as follows:

• By Type: Virgin Fiber (VCF), Recycled Carbon Fiber (RCF)

• By Raw Material: Polyacrylonitrile (PAN), Petroleum Pitch, Rayon

• By Tow: Large Tow, Small Tow

• By Application: Composite Materials, Textiles, Microelectrodes, Catalysis

• By End-Users: Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Wind Energy, Pipes and Tanks, Sporting Goods, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: Western Europe Leads the Market

Western Europe was the largest region in the carbon fiber market in 2023. However, the report covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics.

