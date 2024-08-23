Barebag Series by Ke Zheng and Shuhao Xuanyuan Wins Silver in A' Fashion Industry Awards

Barebag Series

Innovative Accessory Design Recognized for Enhancing Mobility and Functionality for Upper Limb Injured/Amputees

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly prestigious and well-recognized award in the field of accessory design, has announced Ke Zheng and Shuhao Xuanyuan 's " Barebag Series " as the Silver winner in the Fashion and Travel Accessories Design category. This distinction acknowledges the Barebag Series as a notable and innovative design that aligns with and advances industry standards and practices.The Barebag Series is a groundbreaking accessory that addresses the challenges faced by millions of upper limb injured/amputees in carrying belongings and performing daily tasks with one hand. By integrating versatile bag hooks into cross-body fashion accessories, the Barebag Series allows users to comfortably carry various types of bags hands-free at their waist. This design not only promotes social equity but also significantly improves the quality of life for its users.What sets the Barebag Series apart is its seamless integration of functionality and fashion. The design features a soft leather exterior and hard 3D-printed recycled PLA hook prosthetics, enabling quick adaptation to different configurations and separate cleaning and recycling at the end of its life cycle. The sustainable rPET strap is equipped with a specially engineered 3D-printed slider that allows smooth one-handed adjustment, enhancing user experience and independence.The recognition from the A' Fashion Industry Awards serves as a motivation for Ke Zheng and Shuhao Xuanyuan to continue pushing boundaries and exploring innovative solutions in the field of accessory design. This achievement is expected to inspire future projects and directions within their brand, fostering further advancements that prioritize inclusivity and improve the lives of individuals with disabilities.Project MembersBarebag Series was designed by Ke Zheng and Shuhao Xuanyuan, with Danmin Rao as the Manufacturing Specialist.Interested parties may learn more at:About Ke Zheng and Shuhao XuanyuanKe Zheng and Shuhao Xuanyuan, based in the United States, are the creative minds behind BareBag, a fashion accessory design studio focused on promoting empathy and equity through subtle yet effective products. Their mission is to blend seamlessly into the daily lives of all individuals, encouraging users to confidently embrace their identities.About BareBagBareBag is a wearable accessory design studio dedicated to social equity and inclusiveness. The company produces sustainable, universal products aimed at solving small yet fundamental everyday problems and improving users' quality of life. BareBag's designs are engineered to appeal to a wide audience while specifically addressing the needs of individuals with disabilities.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation. Recipients are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process involves blind peer review by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, accessory industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria such as innovative use of materials, aesthetic appeal, functional efficiency, originality, sustainability, ergonomics, cultural relevance, market viability, technology integration, attention to detail, emotional engagement, inclusive design, versatility, durability, social impact, adaptability to trends, cost-effectiveness, branding and packaging, user experience, and craftsmanship excellence.About A' Design AwardThe A' Fashion and Travel Accessories Design Award is a prestigious international design competition that recognizes exceptional creativity and design capabilities across the fashion and travel accessories industry. Open to visionary designers, innovative agencies, forward-thinking companies, leading brands, and influential entities worldwide, the A' Design Award provides a platform to showcase outstanding designs and gain global recognition. Entries undergo a rigorous blind peer-review process by an expert jury panel of design professionals, accessory industry experts, journalists, and academics who evaluate submissions based on pre-established criteria. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award, now in its 16th year, is to recognize and promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the transformative power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at https://accessoryaward.com

