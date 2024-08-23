Elastography Imaging Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Elastography Imaging Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

It will grow from $3.31 billion in 2023 to $3.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. ” — The Business Research Company

The elastography imaging market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.31 billion in 2023 to $3.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to clinical validation and acceptance, introduction of shear wave elastography, expansion beyond liver imaging, development of software and algorithms.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The elastography imaging market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $5.27 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to market growth and expansion, global healthcare trends, cost-efficiency and affordability, demand for non-invasive diagnostics, clinical adoption and acceptance.

Growth Driver Of The Elastography Imaging Market

The rising incidence of chronic liver and breast cancer is expected to propel the growth of the elastography imaging market going forward. Chronic liver and breast cancer refers to the condition in which, the liver cell grows and multiply out of control, and gives rise to life-threatening illness. Elastography is an ultrasound (US)-based technique that is frequently used in the field of hepatology, for determining the stiffness of the liver in people with chronic liver disease. Hence, the rising incidence of chronic liver and breast cancer will support the growth of the elastography imaging market.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the elastography imaging market include Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Esaote S.p.A., GE Healthcare Technologies Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Technologically advanced elastography imaging devices are a key trend gaining popularity in the elastography imaging market. Major companies operating in the elastography imaging market are focusing on technologically advanced elastography imaging devices to sustain their position in the market.

Segments:

1) By Modality: Ultrasound, Magnetic Resonance

2) By Application: Radiology, Cardiology, Obstetrics, Urology, Vascular, Orthopedic and Musculoskeletal, Other Applications

3) By End Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End Uses

Geographical Insights: Asia-pacific Leading The Market

Asia-pacific was the largest region in the elastography imaging market in 2023. The regions covered in the elastography imaging market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Elastography Imaging Market Definition

Elastography imaging refers to a non-invasive diagnostic technology that aids in determining the rigidity of organs and other body components. It is used to determine the stiffness of tissues and organs for the diagnosis of associated disorders using painless, low-frequency vibrations.

Elastography Imaging Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Elastography Imaging Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on elastography imaging market size, elastography imaging market drivers and trends, elastography imaging market major players, elastography imaging competitors' revenues, elastography imaging market positioning, and elastography imaging market growth across geographies. The elastography imaging market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

