Multi-touch Screen Market: Top Trends and Key Players Analysis Report

Multi-Touch Screen Market Expected to Reach $16 Billion, Globally, by 2023

The multi-touch screen market is set to grow rapidly due to increased electronic display devices, rising retail and media applications, and higher corporate investments in this technology.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the last two decades, the market of multi-touch screens has seen a major geographical shift. Earlier, the market was primarily dominated by North America; however, later Asia-Pacific has emerged as a potential region and is expected to dominate, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period. Allied Market Research, titled, "Multi-Touch Screen Market by Technology and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023," the global multi-touch screen market was valued at $6 billion in 2016, and is projected to reach $16 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2017 to 2023. The capacitive technology segment contributed nearly 45% share of the global market in 2016.

An increase in several electronic display devices, a rise in the trend of retail & media applications, and a surge in investment from corporate users are some of the factors that drive the market growth. However, factors such as the lack of availability of raw materials and the high cost of panels restrain the market growth. Moreover, an increase in investment in multi-touch displays for emerging applications is anticipated to provide new opportunities in the market.

The capacitive technology segment contributed nearly about 46% and dominated the global market in 2016. Capacitive technology is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period, owing to its wide-scale adoption in smartphones, tablets, laptops, and other display devices.

Moreover, North America is the major revenue contributor, owing to the high market contribution of the U.S. where high-end electronic devices, the retail industry, education sector use these screens on a wide scale. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, which is attributed to an increase in the adoption of multi-touch screens in low-end consumer electronic products, a rise in the sale of display devices, and surge in investment in retail and education sector fuel the market growth.

The consumer electronics and retail segments collectively dominated the market share with around 60% share in 2016. The use of multi-touch screens in consumer electronics is attributed to the rapid growth of wireless portable electronics devices in smartphones and other mobile devices.

𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐭 𝐖𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞𝐬

Portable electronic devices, such as tablets, smartphones, laptops, smart pens, portable gaming consoles, and others use multi-touch screens on a wide scale. Furthermore, wearable smart devices and watches use multi-touch screens to enhance the overall user experience. The growth in several portable electronic devices and smart wearables propels the demand in the global multi-touch screen market.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐢𝐬 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐚 𝐋𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧

The Asia-Pacific multi-touch screen market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to the increase in demand for consumer electronics, wearable devices, and rapid growth in the retail industry.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢-𝐓𝐨𝐮𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

- In terms of revenue, consumer electronics and retail segments collectively contributed to the maximum market share in 2016, and are expected to maintain their dominance throughout the forecast period.

- The infrared technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, during the forecast period.

- The capacitive technology segment held nearly half of the market share, which was the highest among all the technologies, in 2016.

- In 2016, North America accounted for over 30% share globally; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to become dominant during the forecast period.

The major companies profiled in the report include 𝑨𝒑𝒑𝒍𝒆 𝑰𝒏𝒄., 𝑯𝑷 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒐𝒑𝒎𝒆𝒏𝒕 𝑪𝒐𝒎𝒑𝒂𝒏𝒚, 𝑳.𝑷., 3𝑴, 𝑮𝒆𝒔𝒕𝒖𝒓𝒆𝑻𝒆𝒌, 𝑫𝒊𝒔𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒙, 𝑰𝒎𝒎𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒊𝒐𝒏 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑭𝒖𝒋𝒊𝒕𝒔𝒖, 𝑷𝒂𝒏𝒂𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝑪𝒐𝒓𝒑𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒊𝒐𝒏, 𝑺𝒂𝒎𝒔𝒖𝒏𝒈 𝑬𝒍𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒓𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄𝒔 𝑪𝒐. 𝑳𝒕𝒅., 𝑻𝒑𝒌 𝑯𝒐𝒍𝒅𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑪𝒐., 𝑳𝒕𝒅., 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝒐𝒕𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒔.

