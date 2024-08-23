St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Excessive Speed & Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4006519
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/22/24 at 1817 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I91
VIOLATION: DUI / Excessive Speed & Warrant
ACCUSED: Derek Dawson
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
ACCUSED: James Mitchell
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/22/24 at approximately 1817 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling 104mph on I91 in Barnet. Troopers caught up to the vehicle and initiated traffic stop. The operator was identified as Derek Dawson (34) of Lyndon, VT. Investigation determined Dawson was operating while under the influence. It was also found that the front seat passenger in the vehicle, James Mitchell (31), was wanted on a Cite and Release Warrant. Mitchell released roadside on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/23/24 at 1230. Dawson was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Dawson was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/09/24 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/24 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: NO
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.