St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, DLS, & Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4006527
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 08/22/24 at 2244
INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury
VIOLATION: DUI, DLS, and Warrant
ACCUSED: Owen Ainsworth
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/22/24 at approximately 2244 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for numerous motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Owen Ainsworth (22) of Granby, VT. Investigation determined Ainsworth had driven while under the influence and driving on a criminally suspended license. Owen was found to also have an active warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Ainsworth was processed and held on $1000 bail. Ainsworth was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex and issued a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/09/24 at 0830.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/24 at 0830
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: YES
BAIL: $1000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
Trooper William Nally
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 # 1
St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819
802-748-3111
