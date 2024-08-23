Submit Release
St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, DLS, & Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4006527

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/22/24 at 2244

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI, DLS, and Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Owen Ainsworth                                            

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/22/24 at approximately 2244 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for numerous motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Owen Ainsworth (22) of Granby, VT. Investigation determined Ainsworth had driven while under the influence and driving on a criminally suspended license. Owen was found to also have an active warrant for his arrest.  He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Ainsworth was processed and held on $1000 bail. Ainsworth was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex and issued a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/09/24 at 0830.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/24 at 0830          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: YES  

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

