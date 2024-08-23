St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, DLS, & Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 24A4006527

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 08/22/24 at 2244

INCIDENT LOCATION: Memorial Dr, St. Johnsbury

VIOLATION: DUI, DLS, and Warrant

ACCUSED: Owen Ainsworth

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Granby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 8/22/24 at approximately 2244 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police initiated a traffic stop for numerous motor vehicle violations. The operator was identified as Owen Ainsworth (22) of Granby, VT. Investigation determined Ainsworth had driven while under the influence and driving on a criminally suspended license. Owen was found to also have an active warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Ainsworth was processed and held on $1000 bail. Ainsworth was transported to Northeast Correctional Complex and issued a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/09/24 at 0830.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/24 at 0830

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: YES

BAIL: $1000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111