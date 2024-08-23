St. Johnsbury Barracks / DUI, Excessive Speed & Warrant UPDATE MUGSHOT

Submit Release
VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4006519

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: William Nally                            

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 08/22/24 at 1817

INCIDENT LOCATION: I91

VIOLATION: DUI / Excessive Speed & Warrant

 

ACCUSED: Derek Dawson                                            

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

ACCUSED: James Mitchell                                          

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Lyndon, VT

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 08/22/24 at approximately 1817 hours Troopers from the Vermont State Police observed a vehicle traveling 104mph on I91 in Barnet. Troopers caught up to the vehicle and initiated traffic stop. The operator was identified as Derek Dawson (34) of Lyndon, VT. Investigation determined Dawson was operating while under the influence.  It was also found that the front seat passenger in the vehicle, James Mitchell (31), was wanted on a Cite and Release Warrant. Mitchell released roadside on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 08/23/24 at 1230. Dawson was taken into custody and transported to the Vermont State Police Barracks in St. Johnsbury, VT. Dawson was processed and released on a citation to appear at the Caledonia County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 09/09/24 at 0830.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/09/24 at 0830          

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: NO  

BAIL: NO

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

Trooper William Nally

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 # 1

St. Johnsbury, Vermont 05819

802-748-3111

 

Legal Disclaimer:

