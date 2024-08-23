Biopreservation Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Biopreservation Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biopreservation market is set to experience substantial growth, increasing from $5.36 billion in 2023 to $5.98 billion in 2024, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. This growth trajectory is attributed to the expansion of biobanking, advancements in stem cell research, the rise in organ transplantation procedures, the surge in biopharmaceutical production, and progress in cell therapy. Looking further ahead, the market is anticipated to reach $9.61 billion by 2028, with a robust CAGR of 12.6%, driven by increasing demand for regenerative medicine, advancements in personalized medicine, and innovations in cryopreservation.

Personalized Medicine Drives Biopreservation Market Growth

The escalating demand for personalized medicine is a key driver of the biopreservation market's growth. Personalized medicine aims to tailor treatment to individual patient profiles, relying heavily on biobanks that preserve human tissues and cells through biopreservation. Notably, the Swedish Government's SEK 220 million ($1.87 million) investment in the Genomic Medicine Sweden (GMS) initiative in September 2021 underscores the growing focus on integrating precision medicine into healthcare systems. Such investments reflect a broader trend toward personalized medicine, which is expected to significantly propel the biopreservation market forward.

Major Companies and Market Trends

Leading players in the biopreservation market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., BioLife Solutions Inc., VWR International LLC, Exact Sciences Corporation, and BioCision LLC, among others. These companies are focusing on product innovations to enhance biopreservation techniques and solutions. For instance, advancements in cryopreservation technologies and the development of portable biopreservation devices are notable trends shaping the market. Furthermore, the growing importance of biopreservation in drug discovery and organ transplantation highlights its expanding role across various applications.

Market Segments

The biopreservation market is segmented as follows:

• By Type: Biopreservation Equipment, Biopreservation Media

• By Biospecimen: Human Tissue Samples, Organs, Stem Cells, Other Biospecimens

• By Application: Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, Clinical Trials, Other Applications

• By End User: Biobanks, Gene Banks, Hospitals, Other End Users

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

North America emerged as the largest region in the biopreservation market in 2023. The region's dominance is expected to continue, driven by advanced healthcare infrastructure, significant investments in research and development, and the presence of major market players. The comprehensive report provides detailed insights into regional dynamics, market trends, and growth opportunities.

Biopreservation Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

•Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biopreservation Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biopreservation market size, biopreservation market drivers and trends, biopreservation market major players, biopreservation competitors' revenues, biopreservation market positioning, and biopreservation growth across geographies. The biopreservation market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

