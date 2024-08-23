News Release – DOH, Partners Announce Events for Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

KA ʻOIHANA OLAKINO

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIA‘ĀINA

KENNETH S. FINK, MD, MGA, MPH

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

DOH, PARTNERS ANNOUNCE EVENTS FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION AND AWARENESS MONTH

Leaders include DOH, Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force, the Governor’s Challenge to Prevent Suicide Among Service Members, Veterans and their Families, Hawai‘i United Prevention Task Force and Other Statewide Suicide Prevention Partners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

August 22, 2024 24-113

HONOLULU – This year is the inaugural designation of September as “Suicide Prevention and Awareness Month” for the state of Hawai‘i. This recent enactment coincides with the globally recognized World Suicide Prevention Day, observed each year on Sept. 10.

“We must do more as a state to build more connection and more resilience in our communities, as we know these protect us from severe mental health challenges and prevent suicide,” said Hawaiʻi Gov. Josh Green, M.D. “This is a personal issue for me and my family, as we’ve lost loved ones to suicide. There are too many families who have a similar experience and none of us wants to see another family go through the same heartbreak and loss.”

The Hawaiʻi State Department of Health (DOH) and its partners will conduct numerous events to increase public awareness of suicide prevention education, resources and support available to individuals, families and communities.

The 2024 National Strategy for Suicide Prevention released by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) named suicide as “an urgent and growing public health crisis.” Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Hawai‘i residents. On average, almost four people die from suicide every week. A total of 1,050 residents died from suicide from 2019 to 2023. Both suicide and suicide attempts have lasting economic, emotional, mental and physical health impacts.

More than 76% of individuals in Hawaiʻi who died by suicide were men. Men ages 20 to 59 had the highest risk for suicide death. Women ages 15 to 19 had the highest risk for suicide attempts.

“Communities across Hawai‘i can join together to prevent suicide by increasing hope, help and healing,” said Dr. Deborah Goebert, co-chair of the Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force (PSHTF). “We can all create a space for hope through our actions. One act of aloha can make a difference and save a life.”

“On behalf of HUPTF (Hawaiʻi United Prevention Task Force), we continue to collaborate with the Department of Health Emergency Medical Services and Injury Prevention System Branch (EMSIPSB) and the Governor’s Challenge to prevent suicide, offer training and provide resources to service members, veterans and families in our community,” said Brent Oto, chair of HUPTF and Army Substance Abuse Program manager.

“I once heard a suicide loss survivor say suicide does not have a typical face,” said Renee Yu, suicide prevention coordinator for DOH EMSIPSB. “It’s important to remember there is never one cause for suicide, many factors can either contribute to or protect someone from suicide. Effective suicide prevention needs to address different aspects of suicide at the same time, which requires us to collaborate at all levels. It means checking on the people you care about, and always taking someone’s mention of suicide or suicidal thoughts seriously, every time. When in doubt, talk to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional. Together, we can help each other and save lives.”

If you are struggling, resources are available. Help is just a call, text or chat away.

Resources:

The Hawai‘i CARES 988 is a free crisis, mental health and substance use call center. Locally trained and qualified clinical and crisis call center staff provide supportive counseling and screening for urgent or emergent mental health or substance use needs, recommendations for behavioral health assessments, services and crisis interventions. Call or text 988 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit hicares.hawaii.gov.

is a free crisis, mental health and substance use call center. Locally trained and qualified clinical and crisis call center staff provide supportive counseling and screening for urgent or emergent mental health or substance use needs, recommendations for behavioral health assessments, services and crisis interventions. Call or text 988 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit hicares.hawaii.gov. To learn more about suicide prevention in Hawai‘i, participate in free, anonymous online suicide prevention training , visit https://health.hawaii.gov/emsipsb/injury-prevention/suicide-prevention/.

, visit https://health.hawaii.gov/emsipsb/injury-prevention/suicide-prevention/. The Hawai‘i Poison Center provides help for poisoning emergencies. Call 1-800-222-1222. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit hipoisoncenter.org .

provides help for poisoning emergencies. Call 1-800-222-1222. Help is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. For more information, visit hipoisoncenter.org The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Hawai‘i Chapter brings people together from all backgrounds. To learn more, visit www.afsp.org/hawaii .

Hawai‘i Chapter brings people together from all backgrounds. To learn more, visit www.afsp.org/hawaii Visit Prevent Suicide Hawai‘i Task Force website for local resources https://sites.google.com/hawaii.edu/pshtf/home

2024 Suicide Prevention Month Events

Statewide:

Sept. 17: Death Education and Resilience for Frontline Death Workers, a free webinar by Hawai‘i National Violent Death Reporting System, and Delaware Health and Social Services, 9:30-11 a.m. For information, email [email protected]

August through September: Critical Incident Stress Management trainings for police, fire, EMS, and water safety first responders, sponsored by the DOH Adult Mental Health Division.

Kaua‘i:

Maui:

Sept. 5: Mayor Richard T. Bissen, Jr. proclamation and Maui Suicide Prevention Awareness Month event by E Ola Hou Prevent Suicide Maui County Task Force, 10-11 a.m. at J. Walter Cameron Center, Wailuku. For information, email Danielle Bergan at [email protected]

Sept. 6: Youth Mental Health First Aid training by Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at J. Water Cameron Center, Wailuku. For information, email Danielle Bergan at [email protected]

Sept. 11: Suicide Prevention safeTALK training by Mental Health America of Hawaiʻi, 8:30 a.m.-noon at J. Water Cameron Center, Wailuku. For information, email Danielle Bergan at [email protected]

Sept. 10: Sign-waving with Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. youth, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Queen Ka‘ahumanu Shopping Center facing Maui College. For information, email Dane Ka ʻ ae at [email protected]

O‘ahu:

Sept. 5-6: Applied Suicide Interventions Skills Training (ASIST) at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, Mililani. For information, email Melody Bell at [email protected]

Sept. 6: Sign-waving and resource table by Project HI Aware-Community Collaboration at Nanakuli and Farrington Hwy, 4-6 p.m. For information, contact Angela Hoppe Cruz at [email protected]

Sept. 12-13: Applied Suicide Interventions Skills Training (ASIST) at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, Mililani. For information, email Melody Bell at [email protected]

Sept. 14: The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s annual Out-of-the-Darkness Walk O ʻ ahu and Resource Fair, Sky Gate , Honolulu Hale. Registration is at 8 a.m., the event starts at 9 a.m. To register, visit https://afsp.org/chapter/hawaii/

Sept. 20: Heal the Healers – healing burnout awareness fair for providers by the Hawai‘i United Prevention Task Force and the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Mililani. For information, email Melody Bell at [email protected]

Sept. 21: Gun Safety Education by Dr. Elna Nagasako from Hawaiʻi Moms Demand Action and Be SMART. In conjunction with National Seat Check, at Waipio Shopping Center, sponsored by Keiki Injury Prevention Coalition and Kapiʻolani Medical Center for Women and Children

Sept. 26-27: Applied Suicide Interventions Skills Training (ASIST) at the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic in Mililani. For information, email Melody Bell at [email protected]

Sept. 27: Adult Mental Health First Aid by Hawaiʻi Health and Harm Reduction Center and Steven A. Cohen Military, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Hawaiʻi Health and Harm Reduction Center. For information, email Natalia Werkoff at [email protected]

Sept. 27: Walk and Vigil by Project HI Aware-Community Collaboration at Waiʻanae Neighborhood Place to Pōkaʻī Bay, 4-7 p.m. For information, contact Angela Hoppe Cruz at [email protected]

Nov. 23: American Foundation for Suicide Prevention International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, Oʻahu Veterans Center. For information, email Karen Ng and Dennis Hida at [email protected]

Moloka‘i:

Sept. 10: Sign-waving with Maui Economic Opportunity, Inc. youth, 4:30-5:30 p.m. at Molokaʻi Public Library. For information, email Dane Kaʻae at [email protected]

Sept. 21: Molokaʻi Out-of-The-Darkness Walk, 4:30 p.m. to sunset at Moloka‘i Canoe Club. For information, contact U‘ilani Kiaha at 808-757-0460.

Second Tuesday of the month: Adult survivors of suicide loss bereavement support group organized by Nā Puʻuwai. For information, email Anuhea Beair at [email protected] or call 808-560-1060.

Hawai‘i Island:

Sept. 3-4: Applied Suicide Interventions Skills Training (ASIST) by the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, Hilo. For information, email Melody Bell at [email protected]

Sept. 1-30: Poster banners to be displayed at Hilo and Keaʻau

Sept. 10: Sign-waving with Hawai‘i Island Prevent Suicide Task Force, UH Hilo & Hawaiʻi Community College, 4:30 p.m. at University of Hawai‘i at Hilo. For information, contact Yolisa Duley at [email protected]

Sept. 21: Sign-waving and resource tables with Hawai‘i Island Prevent Suicide Task Force,10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Kamehameha Avenue, Bay Front, in Hilo (across from King Kamehameha Statue). For information, email Yolisa Duley at [email protected]

Sept. 22: Sign-waving with Together with Veterans at Hilo. For information, email Deborah Funai at [email protected]

Military:

Aug. 1-26: 1,000 Cranes – A Message of Hope (Hawaii Air National Guard). For information, email Yumi Panui at [email protected] and Clara Balha at [email protected]

and Clara Balha at Sept. 7: Spice of Life – Community Wellness Fair by the Steven A. Cohen Miliary Family Clinic, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at 95-1091 ʻĀinamakua Dr., Mililani. For information, email Melody Bell at [email protected]

Sept. 11, 18, and 25: Paint and Zen – Tools and skills to manage stress and worry through art making by the Hawai‘i United Prevention Task Force and the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic, 5-7 p.m. For information, email Melody Bell at [email protected]

Sept. 20: Suicide Prevention Event by U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Pacific Islands Health Care System (VAPIHCS) at Daniel K. Akaka VA Clinic, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. For information, email Maurice Martin at [email protected] and Jenelle Duldulao at [email protected]

and Jenelle Duldulao at Hawaiʻi United Prevention Task Force meets on the first Thursday of the month from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. For information, email [email protected]

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Kristen Wong

Information Specialist

Hawai‘i State Department of Health

Phone: 808-953-9616

Email: [email protected]