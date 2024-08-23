Bitget collaborates with KoinX to simplify crypto tax reporting for traders

NEW DELHI, Aug. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading global cryptocurrency exchange platform, is excited to announce a strategic partnership with KoinX , a pioneer in cryptocurrency tax reporting solutions. This collaboration aims to enhance experience for crypto traders and investors by integrating KoinX's advanced tax reporting software with Bitget's robust trading platform.



The partnership between Bitget and KoinX will simplify the complexities of tax reporting, making it easier for users to manage their crypto investments. Users will gain access to a range of features that are intended to simplify their operations and guarantee compliance with regional tax laws by leveraging the combined strength of both the platforms.

The key benefits of this integration include automated syncing, comprehensive tax reports, enhanced security, and a user-friendly interface. Among its most significant features is automated syncing, which makes it simple for users to synchronise their Bitget trading data with KoinX. This eliminates the need for manual entry and significantly reduces the risk of errors. Along with this, users can generate detailed tax reports easily. This feature makes tax filing season less stressful and more manageable for crypto investors.

Commenting on the development, Punit Agarwal, founder at KoinX, said, "We are thrilled to announce our strategic partnership with Bitget, offering users seamless access to KoinX's accurate and efficient crypto tax reporting solutions. This integration ensures compliance and simplifies the tax reporting process, providing an exceptional user experience. Our collaboration with Bitget reflects our commitment to making crypto tax reporting effortless for users worldwide, empowering them to stay compliant with ease and confidence."

"Bitget has been at the forefront of ensuring regulatory compliance across the world and we are actively collaborating with the regulatory bodies in respective countries to strengthen our compliance structure. At Bitget, we believe in empowering our community with the tools they need to succeed in the ever-evolving crypto landscape”, said Bernard Tsen, Sr. Vice President at Bitget.

By leveraging Bitget's TAX API, Bitget users can save time, improve accuracy, and stay compliant with evolving tax regulations. This partnership reaffirms our commitment to innovation and user satisfaction, transforming how users trade, manage, and report their crypto assets. By integrating KoinX's innovative tax reporting solutions, Bitget not only simplifies the trading process but also empowers users to take control of their financial responsibilities.

Bitget recently appointed former-Binance executive Hon Ng as its new Chief Legal Officer (CLO) to strengthen its regulatory compliance and global expansion efforts. Ng will focus on similar tasks, overseeing Bitget's global regulatory compliance, engaging in dialogues with regulators, and spearheading the company's efforts to obtain licences in new markets.

Starting December 15, 2023, Bitget made it mandatory for all users to submit their KYC details to access the platform’s crypto trading services.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 25 million users in 100+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more. Bitget inspires individuals to embrace crypto through collaborations with credible partners, including legendary Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi and Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team).

