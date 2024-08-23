Biological Seed Treatment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

Biological Seed Treatment Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biological seed treatment market has witnessed robust growth in recent years, expanding from $3.61 billion in 2023 to $3.96 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. This growth can be attributed to increasing awareness of sustainable agriculture, regulatory support for biopesticides, and the rising need for integrated pest management (IPM). The demand for higher crop yields and a focus on soil health have also driven the market. Looking ahead, the market is expected to reach $5.57 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. Key factors contributing to this growth include the increasing demand for organic farming, the impact of climate change, and the emphasis on sustainable crop protection.

Surge in Biological Seed Treatment Market Fueled by Growing Demand for Agricultural Products

The growing demand for agricultural products is a significant driver of the biological seed treatment market. Agricultural products, which include crops, cereals, fruits, and vegetables, are essential for human consumption, industrial use, and further processing. Biological seed treatment enhances plant growth, protects plants from pests and diseases, and improves root development and soil health. For example, California's organic product sales reached $14 billion in 2021, marking a 16.4% increase from 2020, while the state's agricultural product exports were valued at approximately $22.5 billion in 2021, a 7% increase from the previous year. This rising demand for agricultural products is propelling the growth of the biological seed treatment market.

Key Players and Technological Advancements in the Market

Major companies operating in the biological seed treatment market include BASF SE, Bayer AG, Syngenta AG, Novozymes, Valent BioSciences, Corteva Inc., and others. These companies are focused on technological advancements to strengthen their market position. For instance, Syngenta AG, a Swiss-based agriculture science and technology company, launched VICTRATO® in May 2022, which features TYMIRIUM® technology. This novel technology offers long-lasting protection against plant parasitic nematodes and key fungal diseases for various crops.

Market Trends

The biological seed treatment market is evolving rapidly, with increasing investments in research and development, and growing interest from farmers looking for sustainable solutions.

Market Segments

• Crop Type: Corn, Wheat, Soybean, Cotton, Sunflower, Vegetable Crops, Other Crops

• Type: Microbials, Botanical, Other Types

• Function: Seed Enhancements, Seed Protection

• Formulation: Liquid Formulation, Dry Formulation

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the biological seed treatment market in 2023. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by increasing agricultural activities and the adoption of advanced farming practices.

