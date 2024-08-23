Governor Cooper Delivers Remarks at Democratic National Convention

NORTH CAROLINA, August 23 - Tonight, Governor Roy Cooper was the final speaker before Vice President Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic nomination for President at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

﻿See below for the Governor's remarks as prepared:

﻿Hello, America!

I’m Roy Cooper—the last guy standing between you and the moment we’re all waiting for.

So I’ll get right to it.

All week, you’ve heard stories about my friend, Kamala. I want to take you behind the scenes on one of them.

2011 was a rough time for American homeowners. Hundreds of thousands were losing their homes to illegal foreclosure.

I was Attorney General in North Carolina while Kamala had just become California’s.

All the AGs were close to a settlement with the big banks. And it was a pretty good deal. Would have meant $4 billion for California families who’d been ripped off.

I know that sounds like a lot, but Kamala said: hang on a minute. I’ve met with these families. I know what they’ve been through. And they. Deserve. MORE.

So she went toe-to-toe…with some of the world’s most powerful executives.

And she refused to give in.

Let me tell you. This was a huge risk – but she knew it was a risk worth taking.

That’s Kamala.

And we all know what happened: the banks caved. That $4 billion for California families became $20 billion.

That was the first time I witnessed Kamala in action.

And what I saw was a LEADER who does EXACTLY what she says she’s going to do.

Who never settles for less.

America, we’ve got a lot of big fights ahead of us.

And we’ve got one hell of a FIGHTER ready to take them on.

I know THAT, because I know HER.

And tonight I want the American people to know:

Even if you don’t agree with her on everything, Kamala Harris will fight for YOU to the very end.

For families who need better health care or a safer place to live, Kamala will fight for you.

For parents who want better schools for their kids, for workers worried about a secure retirement for themselves: Kamala will fight for you.

For any one of our ALLIES– anywhere in the world – wondering if America still has your back …

Remember this: Kamala will fight for you!

And when SHE fights, WE WIN!

Kamala is ready. The question is: Are we?

Are we gonna stand up and fight for Kamala like she’ll stand up and fight for us?

If you’re ready:

My home state of North Carolina, stand up!

Stand up, Pennsylvania!

Stand up, Michigan!

Stand up, Wisconsin!

Stand up, Georgia!

Stand up, Nevada!

Stand up, Arizona!

Stand up, America!

Are we gonna stand up?

Are we gonna fight?

Are we gonna vote?

And are we gonna win?

You bet we are!

Let’s go get ‘em!

