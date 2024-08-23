Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,448 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,799 in the last 365 days.

ADVISORY – Teamsters to Hold Rally Outside CPKC Headquarters

CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teamster members will hold a rally outside of CPKC's headquarters in Calgary. Union leaders will be available for interview.

Locomotive engineers, conductors, yard workers, and rail traffic controllers at CPKC are currently locked in a labour dispute following a breakdown in bargaining.

  WHO:
   François Laporte, National President, Teamsters Canada
Sean O’Brien, General President, International Brotherhood of Teamsters
Picketing rail workers
  WHAT:
   Media availability, photo op, rally
  WHEN:
   Friday, August 23 from 9:00am to 10:30am MDT
  WHERE:   CP Headquarters
7550 Ogden Dale Road S.E. Calgary, AB T2C 4X9 Canada


With over 130,000 members, Teamsters Canada is the country’s largest transportation, warehouse, and supply chain union. They are affiliated with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, which represents over 1.2 million workers in North America.

Media requests:

Marc-André Gauthier
Teamsters Canada
Cell: 514-206-0492
magauthier@teamsters.ca


Primary Logo

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

ADVISORY – Teamsters to Hold Rally Outside CPKC Headquarters

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more