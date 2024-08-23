PASCAGOULA, Miss., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29) departed from HII’s (NYSE: HII) Ingalls Shipbuilding division on Thursday, en route to its commissioning site in Pensacola, Florida.



“When any of our ships sail away, it is a poignant reminder of the importance of shipbuilding to the freedom and security of our country,” said Kari Wilkinson, president of Ingalls Shipbuilding. “We are committed to the mission and stand behind those who serve the nation for all Americans.”

Richard M. McCool, Jr. was delivered to the U.S. Navy in April and is the 13th San Antonio-class ship delivered by Ingalls. As the final Flight I transition ship before the company moves into production of the LPD Flight II line, Richard M. McCool, Jr. is the first LPD 17-class ship to undergo the installation and activation of the Enterprise Air Surveillance Radar, SPY-6(V)2, rotating variant, S-Band radar. SPY-6(V)2 provides the U.S. Navy with a common hardware variant for aircraft carrier and amphibious ships and commonality with the SPY-6 Family of Radars. In addition to providing hardware and software commonality across the fleet, the radar will also contribute to increased target engagement capability and overall ship self-defense.





Photos accompanying this release are available at: https://hii.com/news/amphibious-transport-dock-richard-m-mccool-jr-lpd-29-sails-away-from-ingalls-shipbuilding/.



Currently, Ingalls has two Flight II LPDs under construction including Harrisburg (LPD 30) and Pittsburgh (LPD 31). In March 2023, Ingalls was awarded a modification to the contract for the procurement of the detail design and construction of Philadelphia (LPD 32), the 16th ship in the San Antonio class and the third LPD Flight II.

“I am filled with a deep sense of honor and purpose watching LPD 29 sail away,” said Davianne Stokes, Ingalls Shipbuilding’s LPD program manager. “Our shipbuilders have done an outstanding job, and I am grateful to be part of a team that plays such a crucial role in serving our military.”

LPD 29 is scheduled to be commissioned on Sept. 7, 2024, at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Pensacola, Florida. The naming of LPD 29 honors U.S. Navy Capt. Richard M. McCool, Jr., who was awarded the Medal of Honor in 1945 for the heroism he displayed after his ship was attacked by kamikaze aircraft in the Battle of Okinawa. Despite suffering from shrapnel wounds and painful burns, he led efforts to battle a blazing fire on his ship and rescue injured sailors.

Amphibious transport docks are used to transport and land Marines, their equipment, and supplies by embarked Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) or conventional landing craft and amphibious assault vehicles (AAV) augmented by helicopters or vertical take-off and landing aircraft (MV 22). These ships support amphibious assault, special operations, or expeditionary warfare missions and serve as secondary aviation platforms for amphibious operations.

Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29) Sailaway Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29) departs from HII’s Ingalls Shipbuilding division on Thursday, August 22, 2024 in route to its commissioning site in Pensacola, Fla.

