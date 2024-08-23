Disaster Recovery Centers in Cherokee, Emmet and O’Brien Counties to Close

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Cherokee and Emmet counties will close permanently on Wednesday, August 28 at 6 p.m. The DRC in O’Brien County will close permanently on Friday, August 30 at 6 p.m.

The DRCs are located at:

Cherokee County Cherokee County Emergency Management (Formerly the Cherokee County Work Services Bldg.) 322 Lake St., Suite B Cherokee, IA 51012 Emmet County St. Patrick's Church - Gym 903 Central Ave. Estherville, IA 51334

O’Brien County

City of Sheldon

Community Services Center

416 Ninth St.

Sheldon, IA 51201

Help is still available by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362).

Residents may visit any of the open DRCs listed below:

Buena Vista County Sioux Rapids Municipal Pool 201 Eighth St. Sioux Rapids, IA 50585 Clay County Spencer City Hall – Council Chambers 101 W. 5th St. Spencer, IA 51301 Dickinson County Dickinson County Expo Bldg. meeting room. 1602 15th St. Spirit Lake, IA 51360 Lyon County Forster Community Center 404 First Ave. Rock Rapids, IA 51246 Palo Alto County Iowa Lakes Community College 3200 College Dr. Emmetsburg, IA 51334 Sioux County City Park Shelter House 1013 13th Ave. Rock Valley, IA 51247

Stay in Touch with FEMA

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.