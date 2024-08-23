Disaster Recovery Centers in Cherokee, Emmet and O’Brien Counties to Close
The Disaster Recovery Centers in Cherokee and Emmet counties will close permanently on Wednesday, August 28 at 6 p.m. The DRC in O’Brien County will close permanently on Friday, August 30 at 6 p.m.
The DRCs are located at:
|
Cherokee County
Cherokee County Emergency Management
(Formerly the Cherokee County Work Services Bldg.)
322 Lake St., Suite B
Cherokee, IA 51012
|
Emmet County
St. Patrick's Church - Gym
903 Central Ave.
Estherville, IA 51334
O’Brien County
City of Sheldon
Community Services Center
416 Ninth St.
Sheldon, IA 51201
Help is still available by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362).
Residents may visit any of the open DRCs listed below:
|
Buena Vista County
Sioux Rapids
Municipal Pool
201 Eighth St.
Sioux Rapids, IA 50585
|
Clay County
Spencer City Hall – Council Chambers
101 W. 5th St.
Spencer, IA 51301
|
Dickinson County
Dickinson County Expo Bldg. meeting room.
1602 15th St.
Spirit Lake, IA 51360
|
Lyon County
Forster Community Center
404 First Ave.
Rock Rapids, IA 51246
|
Palo Alto County
Iowa Lakes
Community College
3200 College Dr.
Emmetsburg, IA 51334
|
Sioux County
City Park Shelter House
1013 13th Ave.
Rock Valley, IA 51247
Stay in Touch with FEMA
Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI
Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.