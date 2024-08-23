Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,446 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,794 in the last 365 days.

Disaster Recovery Centers in Cherokee, Emmet and O’Brien Counties to Close

The Disaster Recovery Centers in Cherokee and Emmet counties will close permanently on Wednesday, August 28 at 6 p.m. The DRC in O’Brien County will close permanently on Friday, August 30 at 6 p.m.

The DRCs are located at:

Cherokee County

Cherokee County Emergency Management

(Formerly the Cherokee County Work Services Bldg.)

322 Lake St., Suite B

Cherokee, IA 51012

Emmet County

St. Patrick's Church - Gym

903 Central Ave.

Estherville, IA 51334

O’Brien County

City of Sheldon

Community Services Center

416 Ninth St.

Sheldon, IA 51201

 

Help is still available by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-FEMA (3362).

Residents may visit any of the open DRCs listed below:

 

Buena Vista County

Sioux Rapids 

Municipal Pool

201 Eighth St.

Sioux Rapids, IA 50585

 

Clay County

Spencer City Hall – Council Chambers

101 W. 5th St.

Spencer, IA 51301

 

Dickinson County

Dickinson County Expo Bldg. meeting room.

1602 15th St.

Spirit Lake, IA 51360

 

Lyon County

Forster Community Center

404 First Ave.

Rock Rapids, IA 51246

Palo Alto County

Iowa Lakes 

Community College

3200 College Dr.

Emmetsburg, IA 51334

 

Sioux County

City Park Shelter House

1013 13th Ave.

Rock Valley, IA 51247

 

Stay in Touch with FEMA

Anyone using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, can give FEMA the number for that service. For an accessible video on three ways to apply for FEMA assistance, visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LU7wzRjByhI

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency, or economic status. If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 833-285-7448. For Spanish, press 2. If you use a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA the number for that service. 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Disaster Recovery Centers in Cherokee, Emmet and O’Brien Counties to Close

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more