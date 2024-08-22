Trailblaze the Future of Youth Peer Support with Our New Policy Report

by Kelly Davis, MS, Vice President of Peer and Youth Advocacy, Mental Health America

Youth Peer Support is Growing—MHA’s Youth Policy Accelerator Has Answers

After wrapping up our inaugural Youth Policy Accelerator (YPA), we’re thrilled to share Mental Health America’s new report, Trailblazing the Future of Youth Peer Support: A Youth-driven Policy Guide. This report represents the work of an outstanding group of young leaders who have spent the last year meeting with legislators, launching a new national youth peer support coalition, and more.

Why This Paper Matters

In response to widespread increases in mental health distress among young people, youth leaders have stepped up to help their peers and drive policy change. Peer support is a key youth priority for promoting young people’s mental health and well-being. This report highlights the perspectives of young leaders and how we can drive national change.

What You’ll Find Inside

Survey Findings From Over 350 Youth Peer Support Leaders: We asked youth peer support leaders and workers nationwide to share their policy needs and priorities.

We asked youth peer support leaders and workers nationwide to share their policy needs and priorities. Federal Policy Progress: We’ve been watching and advocating for policy change– check out our advances in payment, research, and youth engagement.

We’ve been watching and advocating for policy change– check out our advances in payment, research, and youth engagement. Federal Policy Recommendations: Driven by YPA expertise, youth peer leaders, policy momentum, and survey results, we share specific and actionable recommendations that policymakers can use to make change.

Download your copy now!

Plus, stay tuned to learn more and join the movement for youth peer support.

Over the coming months, we’ll share insights from YPA leaders and partners to dig deeper into the findings and how we can build a world where all young people can access culturally responsive peer support wherever and whenever they want it.