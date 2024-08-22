Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. August 26, 2024 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (“Maxeon” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: MAXN) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Maxeon securities between November 15, 2023 and May 29, 2024. Investors must file a lead plaintiff motion by August 26, 2024.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On May 10, 2024, FutureFuel disclosed in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it “has identified a correction required to be made to its historical consolidated statements of cash flows.”

The complaint filed in this lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Maxeon relied on the exclusive sales of certain products to SunPower; (2) that, following the termination of the Master Supply Agreement, the Company was unable to "aggressively ramp sales"; (3) that, as a result, revenue substantially declined; (4) that, as a result, the Company suffered a "serious cash flow" crisis; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.