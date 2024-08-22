Improved mental-health, addictions services available to Surrey youth

CANADA, August 22 - Young people struggling with mental-health and addiction challenges and their families now have easier access to a range of services under one roof as several programs relocate to a new facility.

Located at 101-7635 King George Blvd., the new facility is open 12 hours a day, 7 days a week. It includes nurses, allied health professionals, dietitians, physicians, psychiatrists and administrative staff. Grouping these services in one location means young people can receive a spectrum of support for the challenges they are facing and stay connected to care when they need it.

“The challenges faced by young people are increasingly complex, and there are still barriers for them accessing the care they need,” said Jennifer Whiteside, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “The care teams at this new facility provide a continuum of community-based services all in one spot, so that young people can receive seamless, co-ordinated care and feel supported throughout their journey.”

Programs relocating to the new facility include specialist services to support young people and their families affected by eating disorders, neurodevelopmental disorders, serious mental-health challenges and addictions. The Fraser South Short Term Assessment Response Team (START) also provides assessment and interventions for youth experiencing a mental-health or substance-use crisis. There is also an infant clinic that provides assessments and treatment for families with children up to age five.

“With the growing youth population in Surrey, there’s an increased need for youth-focused, holistic mental health and addictions support,” said Jinny Sims, MLA for Surrey-Panorama. “I’m so pleased that this new hub will bring together these important services, making it easier for young people to get the support they need to thrive.”

In addition, the new space will allow the Surrey Child and Youth Transition Team to expand, adding 10 new staff to support youth to access community mental-health resources, navigate their long-term health and well-being, and reduce the need for readmission to hospital.

Last year, the programs now based at the new site served at least 2,750 referrals. The spacious new facility will allow care teams to respond to increased demand, while providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for youth. It includes a sensory room and a sacred space, as well as a kitchen for meal support and cooking groups.

“The new environment has been meticulously designed to create safety and security for clients accessing services,” said Geneva Healey, director for child and youth, young adult mental health and substance use services, Fraser Health. “The new site also strengthens partnerships with our youth and young adult services to do better quality work together. I hope that youth, families, and their communities will feel collective care when they enter this building and know they do not have to solve their problems alone.”

Through Budget 2023, the Province has invested $236 million over three years to create more services for young people, including crisis supports, culturally safe wraparound services, enhanced transition services and improved emergency room hospital-based care and discharge planning.

Quote:

Rachna Singh, MLA for Surrey-Green Timbers –

“It’s so important that children and young people have access to all the care they need and are supported to navigate the different services available. This centralized hub makes it easier for young people and their families to connect to the supports they need along their pathway to hope and healing.”

Quick Facts:

The Fraser Health region is home to 41% of children and youth in British Columbia.

At any given time, an estimated 95,000 children in B.C. ages four to 18 are experiencing a mental-health disorder.

Approximately 75% of mental-health issues emerge before the age of 25.

Learn More:

For more information about mental-health and substance-use supports in B.C., visit https://helpstartshere.gov.bc.ca/

For more information about Fraser Health Authority’s child and youth services, visit https://www.fraserhealth.ca/health-topics-a-to-z/children-and-youth/child-and-youth-mental-health-and-substance-use

