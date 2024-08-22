Type A Meetings are reserved for discussions necessary for an otherwise stalled product development program to proceed or to address an important safety issue.

However, disagreement with OTP, for example, does not necessarily constitute a stalled program.

Submission of Type A Meeting Requests to OTP

The sponsor should submit the meeting request as an amendment to the existing IND. The meeting request should include a list of the specific objectives of the meeting and a list of questions grouped by discipline, e.g., Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC), pharmacology / toxicology, clinical, statistical.

OTP does not send an acknowledgement email or letter following OTP’s receipt of a meeting request. However, by the timelines described in Table 3, OTP will send the decision to grant or deny the meeting request, along with the meeting date, if granted, or reasons for denial.

Table 3: Timelines for Type A Meetings

OTP Response to Meeting Request** 14 days from receipt Meeting Scheduling or WRO Issued*** 30 days from receipt Meeting Package Due to OTP At the time of request Meeting Length Granted 60 minutes OTP Preliminary Response to Questions in the Package to Sponsor NLT* 2 days before the meeting Sponsor’s Response to FDA Preliminary Response NLT than 24 hours before the meeting

*NLT – No Later Than

Source: Table 3 information from the Formal Meetings Between the FDA & Sponsors or Applicants of PDUFA Products Guidance for Industry

**Calendar days from FDA receipt of the meeting request to the date that OTP will respond with the decision to grant or deny the meeting, as well as specifying the format and date of the meeting, if granted.

*** Calendar days from FDA receipt of the meeting request to date the meeting will be held, or the WRO will be issued.