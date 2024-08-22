Remaining Hopeful During and After 'The Pandemic': Guidance, Faith, and Inspiration from Dr. Theresa Wee's Diary

My COVID-19 Diary: Practical Tips and Scriptures for Improbable Times from an American Doctor Best-selling Author, Dr. Theresa Wee “Walk with a Doc”, a Non-Profit Organization

Daily inspiration and practical advice. An uplifting guide from a pediatrician, mother, and best-selling author.

She fearlessly voices her expertise, her stories, and her opinions on things that matter to her. She is the voice of one who has lost her spouse and is reconnecting with God.” — Pastor Jerry Higashi of Momilani Christian Church in Pearl City, Hawaii

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, August 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amidst the unprecedented challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Dr. Theresa Y. Wee , a respected pediatrician, and wellness expert, has authored a touching and practical guide titled “ My COVID-19 Diary: Practical Tips and Scriptures for Improbable Times from an American Doctor”. This insightful book is a collection of daily blogs that Dr. Wee began sharing on social media during the forced shutdowns, offering invaluable advice drawn from her extensive experience as a pediatrician, wife, and mother, while also sharing the sustaining power of her faith in God.“My COVID-19 Diary” is a symbol of hope and strength, providing readers with practical tips to navigate through tough times. Dr. Wee combines her professional expertise with personal anecdotes and inspirational Scriptures, illustrating how faith and perseverance can help individuals not only survive but thrive during life's most challenging moments. The book is dedicated to frontline healthcare workers worldwide who lost their lives to the COVID-19 virus, honoring their tireless dedication and ultimate sacrifice.Dr. Wee, a practicing pediatrician and mother of four, is well-known for her commitment to improving community health in Hawaii. She founded the non-profit organization "Walk with a Doc - Oahu" eight years ago, promoting wellness through free weekly walks. Her dedication to health education extends to her regular television and radio appearances, where she continues to inspire families with her knowledge and compassion. Dr. Wee's journey is marked by strength, especially after the unexpected death of her husband, Dr. Stephen L. Wee, and she shares her story with unwavering honesty and hope.The book has garnered praise from various quarters. Pastor Jerry Higashi of Momilani Christian Church in Pearl City, Hawaii, says, "In these days of political correctness, it is refreshing to hear the voice of Theresa Wee. She fearlessly voices her expertise, her stories, and her opinions on things that matter to her. She is the voice of one who has lost her spouse and is reconnecting with God. She suggests that we can overcome and change the direction of our lives by making the right choices."Renata Rivera, a regular attendee of Dr. Wee's "Walk with a Doc - Oahu" events, shares, "When COVID-19 hit us last year, we were all suddenly stuck at home. I greatly missed Dr. Wee's energy, enthusiasm, and infectious smile. Her daily blogs have been not only entertaining but uplifting and inspiring, providing much-needed comfort during these uncertain times."Martin Arinaga, Dr. Wee's proud husband and a certified financial planner professional, writes in the foreword of the book, "The pages of this book contain the essence of Theresa. She is highly competitive and no pushover. She refuses to fall into the victim mentality. She is passionate about addressing the epidemic of childhood obesity and advocates that prevention and family involvement is the answer. Theresa is on a mission to change the world for the better. A revolution starts with one person, then a second, and grows to a third. I'm in as a second. Will you join us and be the third?"Join Dr. Theresa Wee with her "Walk with a Doc - Oahu" in making the world a better place to live. She invites everyone to visit her beautiful island and join her every Saturday in Central Oahu for a free weekly walking event. Bring the entire family, as all ages and fitness levels are welcome, including your dog on a leash. This initiative not only promotes health and wellness but also fosters a sense of community and support.“My COVID-19 Diary” serves as an inspiration and lifeline seeking guidance and strength during challenging times. Dr. Theresa Wee's heartfelt words and practical advice make this book an essential read for anyone looking to persevere and thrive with faith by their side. It is available on Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and other leading digital bookstores worldwide.Buy Here: My COVID-19 Diary: Practical Tips and Scriptures for Improbable Times from an American Doctor ( https://rb.gy/9rn0vc About Explora Books Explora Books is a book marketing firm located in the heart of Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The company specializes in self-publishing and marketing, taking pride in its exhaustive research and creative strategies that provide wider avenues for aspiring authors to gain recognition for their works. Explora Books aims to guide authors through the complexities of self-publishing, offering convenient solutions to navigate this process. The firm fosters and redefines creativity and innovation, setting new industry standards. Explora Books is dedicated to empowering authors globally.

OFFICIAL BOOK TRAILER: My COVID-19 Diary by Dr. Theresa Y. Wee

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.