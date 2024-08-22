Submit Release
embecta to Participate in Investor Events

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. (“embecta”) (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global diabetes care company with a 100-year legacy in insulin delivery, today announced that management will participate in the following investor events:

2024 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

•  Management will host one-on-one investor meetings on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, at the Encore Boston Harbor Hotel in Boston.

2024 Morgan Stanley 22nd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

•  Management will host a fireside session on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 2:35 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) at the Marriott Marquis in New York. Audio webcasts of the presentations will be accessible under the “News & Events” section of the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.embecta.com.

About embecta 
embecta is a global diabetes care company that is leveraging its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to empower people with diabetes to live their best life through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of more than 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedInFacebookInstagram and Twitter.


Contacts:

Media Investors
Christian Glazar Pravesh Khandelwal
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications VP, Head of Investor Relations
908-821-6922 551-264-6547
Contact Media Relations Contact IR

