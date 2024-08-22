PACT Act Second Anniversary Partner Toolkit

August 10, 2024, marks the second anniversary of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act, which ushered in a new era of VA benefits and health care for Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards during their service. The VA has prepared this toolkit to help spread the word about the PACT act and encourage Veterans and survivors to apply today.

The PACT Act, named after Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson, who died from diseases resulting from prolonged exposure to toxic burn pits, is one of the largest VA health and benefit expansions in American history. It addresses the full range of issues impacting toxic-exposed Veterans, ensuring generations of Veterans get the benefits and care they’ve earned.

The VA is delivering more care and benefits to more Veterans than ever before under PACT Act. They are working for their mission “to fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation's military and for their families, caregivers, and survivors.”

The work is not done. They are reaching out to Veterans and survivors to encourage them to apply under the PACT act, and they will continue their outreach efforts to share PACT Act eligibility information with as many Veterans as possible to encourage enrollment in VA services.

We value your assistance and thank you for sharing vital VA health care and benefits information to assist Veterans, their families, and survivors in receiving the benefits they deserve. If you have a question about the PACT Act, please go to VA.gov/PACT or call 1-800-MyVA411.