HERSHEY, Pa., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Curate, a premier foodservice industry manufacturers' rep group, announces it has doubled the Grand Prize to $5,000 for its 2024 Art of Simplicity Challenge. The contest is a collaborative initiative designed to celebrate efficiency and ingenuity, simplify the culinary world, and showcase the power of its network.

Enter to win by submitting a culinary hack through a summary paragraph, photo, or a 30-second video! The winner receives a $5000 prize and national marketing exposure through Curate's social network.

The contest is open until December 23, 2024. Enter now at https://curateteam.com/art-of-simplicity/ for your chance to win.

About Curate:

Curate is the premier food service industry manufacturers' rep group, specializing in commercial kitchens, restaurant and bar equipment, foodservice supplies, and tabletop products.

About Forward Solutions:

Forward Solutions is a diverse group of service companies offering sales, marketing, and data solutions to organizations across the country. With unrivaled connections, deep expertise, and a customer-first approach, we empower clients with the comprehensive support and tools needed to grow their business. Our manufacturer representative portfolio includes Avision™, Curate™, Electris360™, OneSolution™, RelyPak™ and StruXur™. Additionally, C3Team™ and XpandDemand™ serve manufacturers, distributors, and end-users.

Win $5,000 with Curate Curate Increases Prize Money for 'Art of Simplicity Challenge' to $5,000

