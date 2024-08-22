Submit Release
Dillard’s, Inc. Announces $0.25 Cash Dividend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dillard’s, Inc. (DDS-NYSE) (the “Company” or “Dillard’s”) announced that the Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share on the Class A and Class B Common Stock of the Company. The dividend is payable November 4, 2024 to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2024.

CONTACT:
Julie J. Guymon, C.P.A.
501-376-5965
julie.guymon@dillards.com


