L.A. County has spent millions to recruit more court reporters, so why is a shortage dragging on?

Los Angeles County’s courts are sounding the alarm about a consistent shortage of court reporters that officials describe as a “constitutional crisis.”

That's because the lack of available court reporters can lead to delays in civil cases or leave many others without a verbatim record, making it essentially impossible to appeal outcomes.

