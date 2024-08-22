PARQA Announces New Ownership and Strategic Focus

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, August 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PARQA, a leading technology solutions consulting agency that specializes in serving staffing and recruiting firms globally, proudly announced a significant milestone in its evolution. Jared Hummel, CEO, Julie Haldorson, COO, and Dan Woodbeck, CTO, have acquired PARQA as of early 2024. With this new leadership structure, PARQA reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative solutions and unparalleled service to its valued clients.

"This ownership transition represents an exciting opportunity for PARQA and our clients," says CEO Jared Hummel. "With Julie and Dan on board, we are primed to accelerate our growth trajectory and continue delivering cutting-edge solutions that drive tangible results for staffing firms worldwide."

As well as a new leadership team, PARQA is pleased to announce the formation of an Advisory Board comprising esteemed industry veterans:

• Michael Payne, former CIO of ASGN Incorporated

• Adam Bleibtreu, former CMO of ASGN Incorporated

• Tammy Johnson, VP of Finance with extensive experience in facilitating company acquisitions

The creation of the Advisory Board underscores PARQA's commitment to leveraging diverse perspectives and industry insights to shape its strategic direction.

In addition to an ownership change, PARQA is also undergoing an exciting shift in their strategic focus. Originally created as a digital marketing firm dedicated to transforming staffing agencies' marketing activities, PARQA has seen an increasing need for technology and automation improvements that align with our core capabilities. With an expanded team of celebrated enterprise technology experts, PARQA is excited to bring years of Salesforce and Bullhorn expertise and partnerships to staffing firms globally.

About PARQA

PARQA is a highly skilled technology solutions consulting company with expertise in data, technology, and experience design. They specialize in consulting for enterprise-level staffing companies, assisting them in scaling and optimizing their technology stacks, particularly through partnerships with leading platforms like Bullhorn and Salesforce. For those looking to enhance processes and achieve better results, PARQA is ready to provide support every step of the way. For more information, please visit PARQA.com.

