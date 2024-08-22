Toll Brothers Now Selling Move-In-Ready Homes at its Highlands at Vinings Community in Atlanta, Georgia

ATLANTA, Aug. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, is now offering a limited number of quick move-in and move-in ready homes at Highlands at Vinings, a luxury new home community featuring four-story townhomes with private elevators in each residence and sought-after rooftop terraces in Atlanta, Georgia. The community is located at 2741 Wynberry Lane in the vibrant downtown Vinings area of Atlanta. Brand new, move-in ready townhomes in the community are now available starting at $925,000.







Highlands at Vinings is a gated community of just 31 luxury townhomes currently offering home designs with up to 3,553 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, and 2-car garages. The home designs combine sophisticated living with modern architecture and quality craftsmanship. Luxury finishes include Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, oversized islands, quartz countertops, large walk-in pantries, walk-in closets, elevators, private rooftop terraces, spa-like primary bathrooms with large walk-in showers, and more.

One of the move-in ready townhomes that has just been put on the market for sale is a stunning Chastain Transitional home design priced at $945,000. This open-concept, end-unit townhome features an expansive great room overlooking a spacious kitchen with ample cabinet and countertop space, as well as multi-stacking doors leading to a desirable covered deck. Tucked away on the fourth floor, an additional bedroom with a walk-in closet and shared hall bath overlooks a generous loft that opens with multi-stacking doors to a spacious rooftop terrace that is partially covered.

“Highlands at Vinings offers the perfect combination of elegance, comfort and modern living in the heart of Atlanta,” said Eric White, Division President of Toll Brothers in Atlanta. “We are excited to offer a number of move-in ready homes for homebuyers who are ready to start living in their dream home today, including thoughtfully designed homes with Designer Appointed Features that showcase the best of this community.”

Highlands at Vinings offers an ideal location close to shopping and dining at the Vinings Jubilee and is just a short drive away from the Cobb Galleria, Cumberland Mall, and entertainment at the Battery Atlanta. Just minutes from major highways, Interstates 75 and 285, a short drive to Buckhead, Downtown, and Midtown, and a quick 20-minute commute from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, this community offers premier convenience in an unmatched location.

For more information about Highlands at Vinings or other Toll Brothers new home communities in the Atlanta area, visit TollBrothers.com/GA.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired Companies™ list and the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Highlands at Vinings by Toll Brothers Move-in-ready homes are available in Highlands at Vinings by Toll Brothers in Atlanta, Georgia

