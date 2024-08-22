Unemployment Rates Drop in a Majority of Tennessee Counties

NASHVILLE – The July employment situation improved in counties across Tennessee, according to new data released by the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Seventy-seven counties reported lower unemployment than in June, while rates stayed the same in eight counties and increased in the remaining 10.

Unemployment was lower than 5% in 82 of the state’s 95 counties during the month, with the remaining 13 counties at or above 5%.

Sevier and Williamson counties recorded July’s lowest jobless rates, at 2.5%. The new statistics represented a 0.2 of a percentage point drop for each county compared to their June rates.

Cheatham and Wilson counties had Tennessee’s next lowest monthly unemployment rate at 2.7%. The Cheatham County rate dropped 0.1 of a percentage point, while Wilson County’s rate was down 0.2 of a percentage point.

Weakley County’s unemployment rate jumped 1.7 percentage points, from 4.5% to 6.2%, between June and July. That was the highest rate in the state.

Houston and Bledsoe counties had the state’s next highest unemployment rates at 5.5%. Houston County’s rate increased 0.6 of a percentage point, while Bledsoe County’s dropped 0.3 of a percentage point.

Statewide, seasonally adjusted unemployment in Tennessee remained at the record-setting low rate of 3% for the third month.

Nationwide, the jobless rate grew 0.2 of a percentage point in July to 4.3%.

The state and national rates are adjusted to account for any seasonal impact on employment, while the county rates are not.

TDLWD has compiled a complete economic analysis of July’s county unemployment data, along with statistics for individual cities, which is available here.

The state will release the August statewide unemployment data on Thursday, September 19, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. CDT.